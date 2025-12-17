Typing the number “67” into Google’s search bar produces a brief but noticeable effect: the results page tilts or gently shakes, a visual quirk that has drawn curiosity from users who initially mistook it for a technical glitch.

The effect is intentional and part of Google’s long-running practice of embedding so-called “Easter eggs” – small, hidden features designed to surprise users when they search for certain terms.

Google has quietly included these visual jokes for years. Searches such as “do a barrel roll” cause the page to spin, while “askew” tilts the screen. Other terms have triggered short animations or interactive elements, offering moments of playfulness within the otherwise utilitarian search engine.

The “67” animation has gained renewed attention amid the popularity of the “6-7” trend circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms. The trend, associated with the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, features a rhythmic dance marked by repetitive hand movements. Some users believe the subtle motion of Google’s page mirrors the dance’s bouncing rhythm.

Another explanation points to Google’s habit of pairing visual effects with numbers or words associated with imbalance or tilt. The number 67, a prime number, has been cited by users as fitting into that playful visual logic, though Google has not publicly explained the choice.

As with many of its Easter eggs, Google has offered no formal comment, leaving the discovery to circulate organically among users.