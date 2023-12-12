Just as there are certain trends in the fashion world, and although these trends entered a stagnant phase during the pandemic, they regained their momentum afterward, there are quite ambitious trends in many sectors, to be honest. In interior design, landscaping, decoration and even in food, for example. And of course, in beauty as well.

Imagine the changes that women have experienced in the last 15-20 years. Along with the frenzy of anorexic models in the 90s and 2000s, young girls faced various eating disorders to stay extremely thin.

Later, a trend emerged with a healthy and fit body shaped by a lifestyle of healthy living, yoga, sports and pilates, along with a corresponding way of eating. Vegan and gluten-free diets gained popularity, and dairy products were set aside.

Then, with the body positivity trend, those born in the 90s started paying less attention to their physical appearance. Even a proportional body shape was no longer deemed necessary. Large hips and buttocks, big breasts, along with extremely long nails and hair extensions suddenly became trends.

And of course, with this trend, breast augmentation surgeries and hip enlargement procedures began to be frequently discussed. A group of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and her family became symbols of this image, and a generation worked to resemble them.

As lip and facial fillers increased, women around the world spent millions of dollars to achieve a look that was far from the natural appearance. However, a new era has begun where all these trends are left behind, and naturalness is on the rise again.

Breast implants and buttock prosthetics are being removed. "Ah, Idil, you've explained it in such detail," I can almost hear you asking: “When are you going to connect the topic?”

A cosmetologist conducting a mesotherapy injection with a derma pen on the face for effective skin rejuvenation, Jan. 11, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Realistic appearance

Our topic revolves around the obsolescence of all aesthetic applications and surgeries that go beyond this natural appearance. The year 2024 is entirely dedicated to looking natural.

Yes, you read it correctly. The year 2024, which you will step into in a few weeks, will be the year when all the various aesthetic applications and surgeries I have mentioned, whether written by me or not, come to an end.

It is now the year of improving our skin, having a healthier complexion and preserving our natural beauty.

Plastic surgeon Dilek Avşar, in an interview we conducted last year, predicted that the entire aesthetic trend would change: "COVID-19, which has affected our lives for two years, has also influenced our perspective on aesthetics. Issues such as tranquility, realism, sports and healthy nutrition have come to the forefront.

She emphasized returning to the essence and simplicity.

What does this mean? Now, large breasts, silicone implants, buttock prosthetics and exaggerated Mickey Mouse lips have lost their popularity.

She continued: “We have pursued the concept of natural beauty without exaggeration. There was a time when the Kim Kardashian buttock was popular, and people were injecting fat on top of prosthetics. 500 cc silicone was implanted into the breasts. Noses were lifted as much as possible. It was desired that aesthetic procedures be evident. The goal was for others to notice that aesthetic work had been done.”

She also explained it as creating an appearance as if one were about to step onto the stage that day became popular. Now, that virtual image has given way to a natural and realistic appearance.

A young woman gets her lips injected. June, 7, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Decrease in fillers

When I asked her about the direction of the trend again and what awaits us in 2024, she responded, "Preserving what we have. Making good use of what we already possess. Then, we enter a simpler era where we view any additions as a plus. We will stay away from exaggeration, and our approach to aesthetics will be modest. We will avoid undergoing numerous procedures on our face and body.”

She continued: “If necessary, we will opt for a sufficient amount of application without compromising naturalness. 2024 is a year of purification and cellular care, in particular, will be the main trend of this year. The main goal is to eat well, drink water, exercise and maintain our psychological well-being.”

“The concept of age is disappearing. People now think, 'I will be middle-aged after 65. Therefore, I need to take good care of myself now.' This year is about examining what the cells need. Improving skin quality will be our main goal. If there is a need after improving skin quality, then we will consider aesthetic interventions,” she added

I asked for more explanations for the 2024 trend and she explained it as: “For example, if your chin is small, we will enhance it in natural proportions. Having clean skin will be everyone's fundamental right. Skin quality will be improved with radiofrequency treatments. Vitamins will be administered. Ready-made fillers will be used very sparingly. We will ensure that the skin looks smooth and clear like it's been photoshopped."

Avşar emphasizes the importance of charting a roadmap with an aesthetic surgeon and dermatologist over the years to determine what you should do and how to take care of yourself.

Pointing out the need to work toward being better tomorrow, she explained: "You might want to get fillers now to look better. However, unnecessary and excessive fillers can damage the lovely oval contours of your face and result in a square appearance, especially after they melt. Preserving the shape and anatomy of your face should be the primary concern.”

"Getting rid of excessive fillers, especially the images that arise after they have melted, is very challenging. There should be limits to medical procedures, it is crucial to protect yourself and the timing and dosage should be accurately adjusted," she remarked.