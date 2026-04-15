Dr. Mehmet Mustafa Can, a cardiology specialist at Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital, drew attention to the fact that heart attack cases in recent years have increasingly begun to be seen in younger age groups. Noting that the rise in cases, especially in people in their 30s, is directly related to lifestyle, Can emphasized that this situation has become a serious public health problem.

Stating that young individuals often ignore symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations, Can reminded that early diagnosis saves lives. He also noted that heart attacks can largely be prevented through healthy eating, regular exercise, stress management and highlighted that regular medical check-ups should not be neglected.

An alarming picture in the 30s

Can stated that in recent years, heart attacks are being seen not only in older age groups but also in people in their 30s and even 20s. He emphasized that the main reason for this shift is modern lifestyle habits and said that the risk of heart attacks at a young age has now reached a level that cannot be ignored.

Highlighting that inactivity, fast food-based diets, intense work schedules and chronic stress seriously threaten heart health, Can stated that the risk is even higher among young people who work desk jobs. He said: “Individuals who barely move during the day, eat irregularly and live under high stress can develop cardiovascular diseases at a much earlier age.”

Smoking, energy drinks multiply the risk

Pointing out that smoking – which is common among young people – especially electronic cigarettes, as well as energy drinks, negatively affects heart rhythm, Can stated that these habits significantly increase the risk of heart attacks. He also emphasized that excessive caffeine consumption can have sudden and serious effects on the heart.

‘Regular check-ups save lives’

Reminding that heart attacks do not always present with severe chest pain, Can said that symptoms in young individuals may be more subtle. He noted that complaints such as chest pressure, shortness of breath, palpitations, sudden fatigue and cold sweats should definitely be taken seriously. He said: “Young people often interpret these symptoms as fatigue or stress and do not consult a doctor. However, early intervention saves lives.”

He also emphasized that individuals with a family history of heart disease should be more careful, adding that periodic heart check-ups can reveal potential risks in advance.

‘Protecting your heart is in your hands’

Stating that it is possible to prevent heart attacks, Can highlighted the importance of healthy lifestyle habits and made the following recommendations: “Doing regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, avoiding smoking, minimizing stress as much as possible and getting enough sleep.”

He concluded by saying: “You can take small but effective steps to protect your heart. It should not be forgotten that heart health is the foundation of quality of life.”