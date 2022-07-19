The European Union approved a drug developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Japanese Daiichi Sankyo to treat an aggressive form of breast cancer.
The drug was approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens, AstraZeneca said.
It is being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
AstraZeneca noted that, following the approval, an amount of $75 million is due from the company to Daiichi Sankyo as a milestone payment in second-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its endorsement late last month. The EMA said Enhertu was effective at shrinking the tumor in patients with metastatic breast cancer or breast cancer that could not be removed by surgery.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.