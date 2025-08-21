Ahmet Serdaroğlu, a faculty member at Karadeniz Technical University Medical Faculty’s Farabi Hospital, has highlighted the critical need for elderly individuals to consume sufficient water and maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables with high water content to prevent health complications associated with dehydration.

In a written statement, Serdaroğlu explained that as people age, their bodies’ response to thirst weakens, meaning many elderly individuals may lose significant amounts of fluid without feeling thirsty. Additionally, the kidneys’ ability to retain water decreases with age and certain medications, particularly diuretics, can further increase fluid loss. He pointed out that rising temperatures pose serious health risks, especially for older adults.

Serdaroğlu also highlighted the increased risk posed by common gastrointestinal infections during the summer. He noted that in rural areas, inadequate water treatment systems and rapid food spoilage due to heat can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Combined with fluid loss through sweating and respiration, these conditions can quickly result in severe dehydration, which may go unnoticed.

If untreated, dehydration can cause serious complications, including confusion, low blood pressure and kidney failure – conditions that often require hospitalization.

To prevent these health issues, Serdaroğlu emphasized the importance of consuming at least six to eight glasses of water daily. He also recommended incorporating fruits and vegetables with high water content into the diet while taking care to balance blood sugar levels.

Moreover, Serdaroğlu stressed the importance of food hygiene by advising people to avoid spoiled or uncovered foods. In cases of diarrhea or vomiting, he urged the intake not only of water but also of fluids containing salts and sugars to maintain electrolyte balance, which is vital for recovery.

Finally, he underlined the importance of timely medical intervention when symptoms become severe and called for regular check-ins on elderly individuals living alone during the summer. He concluded by saying: “Visiting our elderly loved ones regularly, reminding them to stay hydrated and care for their health, is one of the most meaningful actions we can take this summer.”