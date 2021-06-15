Everyone who has to deal with arthritis knows how annoying and painful that disease is.

Arthritis in the hips often starts out slowly, over months and years, with a twinge here or there only after you put stress on it or have a strenuous day. Even this little bit of pain – or if you experience stiffness after resting a while – should be examined.

When it comes to hip osteoarthritis, it's better to get answers earlier so that countermeasures can be taken to prevent further wear, says Germany's Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care.

Comfortable shoes and exercise

Joint-friendly sports such as cycling or swimming can help improve joint function, as can losing weight if you're severely overweight.

Well-cushioned, comfortable shoes without a heel are a worthwhile investment as well. Physiotherapy and anti-inflammatory painkillers can also help with improving movement, says the institute online.

There are operations worth considering, from arthroscopic surgery to joint replacement, depending on how far the arthritis has progressed.

Skepticism about miracle therapies

Experts are clear: Arthritis is not curable. But there are many things you can do against its symptoms and to help your joints.

There are many therapies that have no benefits and sometimes make unrealistic promises, they warn. Healthy skepticism should be applied because there's no "magic bullet" against arthritis.

Various risk factors

According to the institute's online portal, hip osteoarthritis increasingly affects people over the age of 45. Risk factors include family predisposition, obesity and deformities. Heavy physical labor as well as intensive training in sports like handball or football, which involve a lot of heavy impacts, also belong on that list.

Progressive hip arthritis can create problems at work and home, and affect leisure time and social life. According to the institute, it's arthritis' effects on everyday life that people find most difficult.