Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine can be used on children and adolescents aged 12 and up, the European Medicines Agency said in a recommendation.

The experts of the EU medicines authority positively assessed the corresponding data from studies and cleared the way for the approval of the vaccine by the US manufacturer for 12-to-17-year-olds in Amsterdam Friday.

The European Commission still has to give the green light, but that is considered a formality.

Moderna's preparation Spikevax would thus be the second COVID-19 vaccine that may also be administered to young people in the bloc. At the end of May, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was also approved for 12-to-17-year-olds.

Just like adults, minors can also be vaccinated with two jabs four weeks apart, the EMA said.

Moderna's application was based on a study of 2,500 adolescents in the United States. According to the company, the efficacy was 100%. U.S. authorities are still weighing whether to approve the jab for those aged 12 to 17.

The "recommendation of the authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 years of age and older in the European Union is a positive step forward toward authorization of our vaccine in this age group," said Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel.

"As we help to combat the pandemic, we hope to be able to help get adolescents safely back to school this fall," he said in a statement.