Pfizer-BioNTech jabs are 70% effective against the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, according to a study conducted in Israel.

The results of Hebrew University's research on the vaccine's efficacy were published by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) on Sunday.

The new finding is compared to the 95% rate of effectiveness of the vaccine against earlier virus strains.

The delta variant, which was first detected in India, is said to be responsible for more than 90% of new COVID cases in Israel over the past two weeks.

The delta variant tore through India in April and May and has since spread around the world. A report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimated the more contagious strain could account for 90 percent of new cases in the EU by the end of August.

According to the ECDC, the delta variant (B.1.617.2) is 40-60% more transmissible than the alpha variant (B.1.1.7) first spotted in England.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.97 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with some 183.74 million cases reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.