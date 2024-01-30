New Zealand is prohibiting the use of a category of chemicals known for their non-degradability and suspected adverse impacts on human health.

Announced by the Environmental Protection Authority on Tuesday, the ban on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in cosmetic products will take effect from Dec. 31, 2026.

New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to ban PFAS, often described as "forever chemicals," the authority said.

PFAS are sometimes used in products such as nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipstick and mascara. They are added to smooth the skin or to make cosmetic products more durable, spreadable and water-resistant.

The authority's hazardous substances reassessment manager, Shaun Presow, said international research suggested PFAS were only found in a few products.

"But we take a precautionary approach to potential risks from PFAS," he said.

"We know these chemicals don’t easily break down, they can build up in our bodies and some can be toxic at high levels."

Banning the chemicals in cosmetics was part of the country's ongoing response, which includes phasing out all PFAS-fire-fighting foams and testing for background levels of PFAS in the environment.

Synthetic chemicals are used widely in consumer products and industrial processes worldwide due to their water, grease, heat and stain-resistant properties.