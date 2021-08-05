Travelling into or across Europe, many travellers over the age of 12 must now be able to prove that they have tested negative, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from an infection.

This compulsory testing (PCR or antigen) for travellers means an additional effort – and usually a more expensive holiday.

For tourists, coronavirus tests are free of charge in only a few countries in Europe, according to an overview of the European Consumer Centre (ECC).

Sometimes even an antigen test can cost well over 100 euros ($118) per person, and while sometimes prices can widely vary within one country, in other cases, prices are still changing, meaning travellers are advised to double-check online before travelling.

European countries and test prices

Austria: Antigen tests in so-called test streets and pharmacies are also free of charge for tourists. PCR tests on a voluntary basis have to be paid out of one's own pocket. At Vienna Airport, such a test costs 69 euros. The antigen test there is 25 euros.

Holidaymakers should always check their foreign ministry's website for travel guidance on entry requirements at their destination as rules change according to the situation in the current country.