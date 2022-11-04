SAD is short for Seasonal Affective Disorder and it tends to surface for people around this time of year when the summer season has come to a close and the cold winter months are soon to set it in. If you have it, like many do, you will know because like its acronym, you may feel sad. For expats, SAD can especially rear its ugly head this time of year as the weather cools and rain sets in as does homesickness, especially as the winter holiday season approaches.

But don’t fret, there are a lot of really positive ways to turn a negative mindset around, especially here in Türkiye where if you have the right methods and tools in place, you can combat Seasonal Affective Disorder by making it a time to build emotional resilience, gain knowledge and increase your physical strength.

SAD is a form of depression related to the seasons. It sets in at the end of fall for many and thankfully leaves when the spring season surfaces. Otherwise known as the “winter blues,” there are a number of ways to catch yourself before falling into a funk and to keep your mood and motivation high. If you are wondering whether you have it, symptoms of SAD tend to include feeling down in the dumps, having sleep issues, lacking in inspiration and energy, feeling hopeless and craving comfort foods.

The great thing for us here in Türkiye is that there are a number of traditions in place and possible activities one can incorporate into their lifestyle to make sure you remain motivated, upbeat and in a good mood. The main ways to do so include ensuring you go outdoors, get a good sleep, eat healthily, exercise and socialize.

Here’s a list of ideas of ways to get a head start on feeling accomplished and good about yourself this winter here in Türkiye.

Get sun

Being outdoors and in the sun on the days you can is one of the best ways to enjoy one of the simplest pleasures in life. One of the treatments of SAD is actually phototherapy, which is a form of light therapy implemented to mimic outdoor light. While this is also an option if you are down in the dumps, if possible, plan your day in such a way that you can be in the sunshine and outdoors when the weather permits. Ideas for this could be taking a walk, sitting on a bench by the sea with a bag of sunflower seeds, gardening or reading a book at a tea garden.

Circadian rhythm

One of the most significant negative effects of SAD is how it can interrupt people’s sleep patterns. Whether you end up sleeping too much, too little or disrupted, if you pay heed to your circadian rhythm your chances are much better of improving this all-important factor that influences mood swings. In the summer season, in Türkiye especially, people tend to go to sleep late in the evening and even into the early morning hours, but as the summer season has now come to a close, this is an opportune time to actually go to sleep earlier and wake up earlier to best benefit from the natural daylight hours. The biggest disrupters of our circadian rhythm are caffeine and blue lights from television and other radiating technology. This winter, try having an herbal tea or even better, Türkiye's winter time orchid root-based drink sahlep in lieu of drinking caffeine in the evening. It is certainly advised to stop scrolling social media at night and experts even go so far as to suggest curtailing watching television before bedtime. Why not play a game of backgammon, read a book, work on crafts or a project, learn a language, play an instrument or listen to music or a podcast before you slumber?

Eating healthy

Why not indulge in the combination of sport, sun and fun by shopping at one of the local weekly farmer’s markets? At these markets you can find the freshest and most affordable seasonal produce, nuts, cheeses and olives that you can actually try as well as natural remedies such as herbal teas and tinctures like kudret nar. Winter is also the time of the fermented almost apple-sauce-like tasting drink boza and or creamy sahlep.

Exercise

Having a solid morning routine that includes exercise is ideal to reset your circadian rhythm as studies show being in the morning sunlight is especially helpful for regulating sleep patterns and fixing jet lag. Turks love to walk and thus the country is littered with forest trails, coastal bicycling and walking paths as well pedestrian promenades. Most municipalities have also set up strength training workout machines in parks or one can join a gym. A top tip many might not know is that a number of hotels will offer off-season monthly memberships to their gyms and spas.

Socialize

Winter is when you can get to know your local vendors and neighbors and take them up on their offer of tea or a game of backgammon (tavla). Or, one could head to a Turkish hammam or take a thermal bath at some of the country’s many natural hot spring destinations. Many regions in Türkiye also have hiking, running and litter clean-up groups that are great ways to double up on exercise and being social. Volunteering for a charity or learning a new language, art form, musical instrument or craft in the form of a group course is one of the best ways to make new friends and gain a new skill. Ask your fellow expat Facebook groups for advice on where to start or you can always approach the local mukhtar, the local district official, while municipalities also occasionally offer various educational courses.