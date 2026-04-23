Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that a statue of “Athena” made of white marble, approximately 2 meters long, was unearthed during excavations carried out at the Laodicea West Theatre in Denizli, western Türkiye.

In a post on his NSosyal account on Thursday, Ersoy stated that they had achieved another significant discovery in Laodicea and that another new find had been brought to light in the ancient city.

A roughly 2-meter white marble statue of Athena, uncovered during excavations at the Laodicea West Theatre, is seen in Denizli, western Türkiye, April 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Noting that the ongoing work at the Laodicea West Theatre continues to reveal traces of the past, Ersoy said:

“We have unearthed a statue of Athena made of white marble, approximately 2 meters long, in the stage building. This structure, which was the setting of Homeric epics, reveals that it was also a center of cultural expression in antiquity. The work, which reflects the classical style of the Augustan period, draws attention with its high artistic quality. With our ‘Heritage for the Future’ vision, we continue to preserve this unique heritage and carry it into the future.”