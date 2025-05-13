In the northeastern part of North Macedonia, in the village of Kuklica near the town of Kratovo, lies a fascinating geological site that captivates visitors with its eerie and enchanting beauty. Known locally as the "Petrified Wedding," this natural wonder evokes memories of Türkiye's famed fairy chimneys in Cappadocia.

Kuklica is home to more than 120 unique rock formations referred to by locals as "petrified people." These stone pillars are not only geological marvels – formed by volcanic activity and erosion over millions of years – but also the focal point of a poignant local legend that blends natural history and folklore.

According to a tale passed down through generations, a young man once promised to marry two women at the same time, scheduling both weddings for the same day. When one of the brides discovered the betrayal, she cursed the groom and the entire wedding party, turning them all to stone. These petrified figures now stand frozen in time, scattered across the landscape like a ghostly wedding procession.

Stojna Dimitrovska Booth, a member of the Kratovo-based Izvor Association, has been caring for the site for over 20 years. In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), she shared insights into both the geological and mythical aspects of the formation.

“This place has a legend,” Dimitrovska Booth explained. “A young man, in love with two girls, couldn’t decide which one to marry. So, he arranged to marry them both on the same day. One girl lived in the lower part of the village – where we are now – while the other came from the upper part. On her wedding day, the girl from the upper neighborhood realized her groom had not arrived. Hearing music from the lower village, she went down and saw him marrying the other girl. In despair, she cursed everyone, saying, ‘May we all turn to stone in this very moment.’ And that’s how this place got the name ‘Petrified Wedding.’”

The "Petrified Wedding," similar to Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, is located in the village of Kuklica, North Macedonia, May 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Dimitrovska Booth also noted the geological origins of the rock formations, explaining that they date back around 10 million years. Though erosion continues to shape the rocks subtly each year, the legend remains the defining character of the site.

Growing tourist attraction

Kuklica has become one of North Macedonia’s most visited destinations, drawing visitors from across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia. Dimitrovska Booth highlighted the resemblance to Cappadocia and noted growing interest among Turkish tourists.

“We organize events to promote the village and hope to receive support from the government of North Macedonia to further develop tourism here,” she said.

Local admirers

Borcho Tochev, a local tourist visiting the site with his family, expressed admiration for both the historical and legendary aspects of Kuklica. “This place is among the must-see regions in our country,” he said. Having loved the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia, Tochev believes Turkish visitors would also appreciate Kuklica’s unique charm.

“I see the Turkish people as a brother nation,” he added. “We share a common history and we should respect one another culturally and personally. The world is small – we must show mutual respect and work together where possible.”

Tochev also shared a personal dream: “I want to return to Cappadocia and experience the hot air balloons. If I have the means and health, I’d love to go. And I hope Turkish people will also come here and experience this natural beauty. That way, cooperation between our peoples can continue."