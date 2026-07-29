The doors of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Divriği Great Mosque and Hospital, often described by European scholars as the "Alhambra of Anatolia," continue to astonish visitors with intricate three-dimensional carvings that cast remarkable shadows at specific times of the year and day.

Commissioned in 1228 by Ahmed Shah, son of Mengücek ruler Süleyman Shah, the Divriği Great Mosque stands alongside the adjacent hospital, built the same year by Melike Turan Melek, daughter of Behram Shah. Renowned for its extraordinary stone craftsmanship and architectural beauty, the complex is regarded as one of the finest masterpieces of medieval Anatolian architecture.

The mosque and hospital hold a unique place in history as the only surviving adjacent religious and medical complex commissioned by a man and a woman during the Anatolian Seljuk period. Today, the monument remains an important destination for both religious and cultural tourism.

A view of the "West Gate" of the UNESCO-listed Divriği Grand Mosque, Sivas, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

The 17th-century Ottoman traveler Evliya Çelebi praised the structure in his famous Seyahatname (Book of Travels), writing, "Words are insufficient to describe it, pens break before they can do it justice." His admiration is echoed by visitors today, many of whom come specifically to witness the striking shadow formations that appear on the carved portals during certain months and hours.

On the Gate of Paradise, a shadow resembling a woman praying emerges around 7 a.m. during July and August. Later in the afternoon, the Crown (West) Gate produces the silhouette of a man first reading the Quran and then performing prayer.

Other portals reveal equally intriguing images. The Shah Gate casts what is believed to represent the head of the mosque's patron, Ahmed Shah, while the Hospital Gate produces the silhouette of a contemplative man.

Many visitors time their tours to coincide with the afternoon hours when the praying silhouettes become visible.

Beyond the shadow phenomenon, the doors are adorned with thousands of asymmetrical motifs, each individually carved so that no design is repeated, making them exceptional examples of medieval stone craftsmanship.

A view of the stone carvings on the "Crown Gate" of the UNESCO-listed Divriği Grand Mosque, Sivas, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

Volunteer guide Mustafa Yıldırım, who has spent years introducing visitors to the monument under the slogan "Don't Die Without Seeing It," said words alone cannot adequately describe the masterpiece.

He noted that the complex has four monumental entrances and said the Gate of Paradise represents the pinnacle of the builders' stone-carving artistry.

"The gate has several names," Yıldırım explained. "It is also called the Castle Gate because it faces the fortress, the North Gate because it faces north, and the Qibla Gate because it serves as the mosque's entrance."

He said worshippers traditionally leave through the neighboring Crown Gate to avoid turning their backs toward the qibla.

"The portal features roses, tulips, vines and small gardens symbolizing paradise, which is why it is also called the Gate of Paradise," Yıldırım said. "Inspired by the saying, 'Paradise lies beneath mothers' feet,' a shadow of a praying woman appears here at 7 a.m. in July and August. Her hands are folded across her chest, she wears a fez and even her eyelashes can be distinguished."

'Thousands of motifs'

Yıldırım said the carvings contain thousands of motifs, adding that the Gate of Paradise alone could be explained for two hours.

"It is a gate where the stones speak," he said. "Every motif carries profound meaning. One of the most striking features is the nightingale and the rose carved above the entrance. Their message is: 'We built this mosque out of our love for the nightingale and the rose.' Mystics express their feelings through symbols and the nightingale and the rose are among the most powerful of them."

A close up view of the stone carvings on the "Gate of Heaven" of the UNESCO-listed Divriği Grand Mosque, Sivas, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

Yıldırım added that the monument's chief architect was Hürremshah of Ahlat, who designed the complex as his only known work.

"Our visitors cannot hide their admiration," he said. "A neurosurgeon from Antalya once came here, prostrated himself in prayer and burst into tears."

Yıldırım said the praying and Quran-reading silhouette on the West Gate was first identified in 2005 by a Japanese tourist. The discovery later led to the identification of similar shadow figures on the other gates.

He also explained that the Shah Gate was intentionally built lower than the others.

"The inscription above it reads, 'Sovereignty belongs to God,'" he said. "The ruler had to bow his head when entering, reminding him to set aside his pride and that one bows before no one but God."

A close up view of the intricate stone carvings on the "Gate of Heaven" of the UNESCO-listed Divriği Grand Mosque, Sivas, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

'Alhambra of Anatolia'

The 1,280-square-meter Divriği Great Mosque and the adjoining 768-square-meter hospital, both completed in 1228, are among the finest surviving monuments of the Mengücek principality.

Because of its elaborate stone ornamentation and architectural sophistication, European scholars have likened the complex to the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, earning it the nickname "The Alhambra of Anatolia." Its design continues to fascinate art historians, architects and engineers alike.

Each of the monument's principal portals, including the Hospital Crown Gate, the mosque's North and West Crown Gates and the Shah's Gallery Gate, features distinct decorative programs, making every entrance a unique masterpiece of medieval stone carving.