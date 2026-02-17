One of the sacred relics gifted to Veysel Karani by the Prophet Muhammad, the Hırka-i Şerif – the cloak that was worn by the Prophet Muhammad – will be open to the public starting Feb. 20, the Hırka-i Şerif Foundation announced.

As in previous years, the opening of the Hırka-i Şerif Chamber inside the Hırka-i Şerif Mosque will take place at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, the chamber will welcome visitors on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On March 16, during Laylat al-Qadr, visitation will continue after Tarawih prayers until 3 a.m. the following morning. The viewing will conclude with a prayer on the afternoon of the day before Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr.

The Hırka-i Şerif, preserved at the Hırka-i Şerif Mosque in Istanbul’s Fatih district since 1851, is cared for by the 58th and 59th generation descendants of Veysel Karani with great reverence.

Visitors with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women and those who are ill will be able to tour the chamber without waiting in line, accompanied by staff, and may use the accessible elevator.

To ensure the visit is as comfortable as possible, the family that guards the Hırka‑i Şerif has coordinated with the Istanbul Governor’s Office, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), Fatih Municipality, Istanbul Police Department, General Directorate of Foundations and local mufti offices to provide comprehensive security, health and traffic measures.