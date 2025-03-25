One of the sacred nights in Islam is "Laylat al-Qadr," also known as the "Night of Destiny." This time is marked by an abundance of divine blessings, the forgiveness of sins and the mercy of Allah. Due to its profound spiritual significance, this sacred night is considered more valuable than a lifetime, as it symbolizes the revelation of the Quran. Muslims around the world engage in acts of charity, meditation and prayer in anticipation of this evening, seeking to receive its blessings.

The exact date of Laylat al-Qadr remains a mystery, unlike other Islamic sacred dates that follow the lunar calendar. Many Islamic scholars emphasize that it is not fixed and can occur on any of the odd-numbered nights in the last 10 days of Ramadan, although it is commonly observed on the 27th night. This uncertainty encourages Muslims to intensify their spiritual practices during this period, as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of the blessed night. It is believed that through sincere worship on Laylat al-Qadr, a person's soul can be purified and their prayers answered.

During the final 10 days of Ramadan, many Muslims participate in itikaf, a religious retreat, to avoid missing the blessings of Laylat al-Qadr. Devotees isolate themselves in mosques, dedicating their time to reciting the Quran, contemplating their faith and praying without interruption. This practice, which dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad, deepens one's connection to God. During this period, individuals focus on their spiritual lives, refraining from external distractions and engaging in minimal activities.

The night of Laylat al-Qadr is imbued with a deep sense of reverence and tranquility. During Ramadan, mosques are filled with devotion as worshippers pray into the early hours of the morning. At home, the faithful recite the Quran as a form of self-reflection and devotion. On this night, the veil between heaven and earth is believed to be thinner, making it a time when supplications are more easily heard and answered.

Guide to observe

Laylat al-Qadr is a night of devotion, contemplation and supplication. To fully embrace this sacred occasion, Muslims engage in various rituals. Voluntary prayers, particularly Tarawih (night prayer), offer significant spiritual benefits. These prayers can be performed privately at home or in congregational settings at mosques. Many also recite lengthy passages from the Quran during their prayers to deepen their connection with God. Reciting the Quran on this night is especially significant, as it commemorates the night of its revelation.

For Muslims, Laylat al-Qadr is a special time during Ramadan to strive to complete the entire Quran. It is also a period for sincere repentance and seeking Allah's mercy to cleanse oneself of past sins (istighfar). Many dedicate hours to prayer and reflection, hoping to gain new insights into their spiritual journey. Charitable acts such as zakat and Sadaqah are highly encouraged. It is believed that good deeds performed during Laylat al-Qadr are multiplied, making it a particularly opportune time to give alms. Muslims are urged to offer help to the poor and assist as many people as possible.

Praying is essential during Laylat al-Qadr and Muslims are encouraged to pray with sincere hearts, seeking mercy, guidance and assistance. One of the most powerful prayers is "Oh Allah, you are forgiving and you love forgiveness, so forgive me," a teaching from the Prophet Muhammad.

Laylat al-Qadr remains a time of profound spiritual awakening and divine benevolence. Although its exact date is unknown, its impact is undeniable. For those who sincerely seek it, this night offers an opportunity to renew their commitment, transform their beliefs and deepen their relationship with Allah. During the final days of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide intensify their prayers in anticipation of the immense blessings that await them on this sacred night.