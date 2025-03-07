As Ramadan unfolds, the Muslim community in London is embracing the holy month with family gatherings, attending mosques and decorating homes to create a unique spiritual atmosphere.

Across the city, homes are adorned with festive decorations, mosques are filled with worshippers and local markets see a surge in shoppers preparing for sahur and iftar, the pre-dawn and evening meals.

For many, Ramadan is not only a time of fasting and prayer but also a period of reflection, charity and togetherness.

Nawal Adam, a London resident and engineer, shared how her family prepared for the month by coordinating daily routines to accommodate fasting, prayer and community engagement.

"We decorate our homes ahead of Ramadan and plan our meals in advance,” Adam told Anadolu Agency (AA). "I have a big family, so we organize transportation for everyone, picking up relatives and taking them to the mosque for Tarawih prayers. We also plan how to prepare iftar efficiently.”

She emphasized the importance of family gatherings during Ramadan, acknowledging the challenges of fasting in the United Kingdom due to long working hours. However, she believes the spiritual rewards outweigh the difficulties.

"It’s very, very difficult, but Alhamdulillah, we are blessed. Allah rewards us for our efforts,” she said.

For others, preparation is more about mental and spiritual readiness.

Lights for the Muslim festival of Ramadan are displayed, West End, London, U.K., Feb. 27, 2025. (EPA Photo)

"You cleanse yourself with a fresh mind, making sure you act well among your peers,” said 33-year-old Raak, another London resident.

"It’s a good time to reflect about those people that are struggling in the outside world. You also try to be, if possible, charitable.”

He added that Ramadan fosters a sense of connection and respect within the Muslim community. "It’s about coming together with all brothers and sisters, where we share a common goal.”

Markets, homes come alive

For London’s Muslim shop owners, Ramadan is a time of increased business as customers rush to buy traditional foods and essentials.

Ali, an Afghan shop owner in North London, observed a rise in customers seeking items like dates, a staple for breaking the fast.

"Dates are always in high demand during Ramadan,” he told AA.

"People stock up before the month begins and continue to buy throughout. It’s part of the tradition.”

Many families in London make special efforts to bring the spirit of Ramadan into their homes.

Galal Youssef, a British Egyptian who has lived in the U.K. since 1995, said his wife decorates their home to reflect the festive and spiritual essence of the month.

"She puts up Ramadan decorations, and we also add some Egyptian touches to make it feel more like home,” he said.

"It’s important for us to make sure everyone in the household is ready for fasting, both physically and mentally.”

Youssef also highlighted the essential role mosques play in fostering a sense of community during Ramadan.

"The sense of community in the mosque is lovely. It’s where we meet each other and listen to Quran recitations. We all know each other,” he said.

"If you don’t go to the mosque, you wouldn’t feel Ramadan in England,” he said.

Mosques offer support

Mosques across London have stepped up their efforts to accommodate worshippers and ensure that Ramadan remains a meaningful experience.

Hamid Qureshi, the imam of North Finchley Mosque, shared details of the various services provided during the holy month.

"We hold Tarawih prayers every night, where we try to do the ‘khatam’ (completion) of the Quran from beginning to end over the space of the 30 days of Ramadan,” he explained.

Beyond worship, the mosque also organizes iftar and sahur for members of the community and has initiatives such as the "Quran Buddy Program,” connecting individuals with proficient reciters to enhance their recitation and knowledge of the Muslim holy book.

For London’s Muslim community, the challenges faced by fellow Muslims around the world are deeply felt during Ramadan.

"Just like last year, what happens elsewhere in the Muslim ummah affects us everywhere. The Muslim ummah is like one body. If one part of it is struggling and in distress, the rest of the body is in distress as well,” said Qureshi.

"We feel the distress of our brothers and sisters wherever they are in the world, especially in Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and other places. There’s a real focus on dua (prayers) for them.”

Many mosques in London also host fundraising initiatives throughout Ramadan, with charities collecting donations for Palestinians in Gaza and others suffering around the world, he said.

"Ramadan is a month of patience and perseverance,” Qureshi added.

"We look at their example, and the patience and perseverance that they’ve shown in their difficulties, to guide us in Ramadan as well.”