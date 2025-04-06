A handwritten copy of the Quran, believed to be around 400 years old and carefully preserved through generations, is attracting widespread interest in Iraq’s northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah.

The manuscript, bearing the seal of renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Hasan Gelezerde, is housed in a glass case in the village of Gelezerde, near Sulaymaniyah. It is also displayed for the public during local festivals, where it draws large crowds.

The centuries-old copy is so revered among locals that it is commonly referred to as the "Gelezerde Quran," a sacred item upon which oaths are sworn.

As part of the Second Faith Festival organized by the University of Sulaymaniyah, the manuscript was exhibited alongside other historical Islamic texts. Though the exact date of the manuscript is unknown, experts note it was written in thuluth script, measures 24 by 40 centimeters and is 9 centimeters thick.

A note on one of the pages, attributed to Sheikh Hasan Gelezerde’s mother, reads: “If there is any mistake in the writing, forgive me. One hand was on the script, the other rocking Hasan’s cradle.”

Sheikh Hasan, who also contributed to the preservation and restoration of the manuscript, left his seal on the copy.

Professor Adnan Hevremani, a faculty member at the University of Sulaymaniyah’s College of Islamic Sciences, said the Quran is a rare and invaluable artifact for the region.

“When people take oaths, they swear on the Gelezerde Quran,” Hevremani said. “This copy dates back roughly 400 years and carries the seal of Sheikh Hasan Gelezerde. May God have mercy on him.”

The manuscript was restored in 2015 and remains in good condition, although some parts have sustained water damage. Hevremani noted the copy was once sent to Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, where it received a special award.

“We can’t compare this treasure to any amount of wealth,” he said.