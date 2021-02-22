The U.S. space agency NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars.
The video clip, lasting three minutes and 25 seconds, showed the deployment of the parachute and the rover's touchdown on the surface of the Red Planet.
VIDEO — NASA releases first video of its astrobiology rover Perseverance's landing on Marspic.twitter.com/ElCj31hf4O— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 22, 2021
"These are really amazing videos," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "This is the first time we've ever been able to capture an event like the landing on Mars."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.