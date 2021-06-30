Online classrooms, Zoom parties and working from home have become the norm for many people during the pandemic, and a good webcam is indispensable for making these engagements more enjoyable.

The German-language industry magazine Computer Bild looked at eight models that cost between $30 dollars and $120, ranking them on their image quality, microphone, operation, mount and accessories.

The winner was Creative Live! Sync Cam 1080p, which performed decently even in low light, and has a good clamp and a rubber cover. The fact that some of the colors are a bit pale can be looked over considering that it costs just $60, according to the testers.

The cheapest webcam – the Nulaxy C900 – still delivered acceptable results for the price and could be securely attached to the screen. The only drawback is that it is not suitable for use in dim light.

If you have a smartphone with a good camera, you might not even need to invest in a webcam while working home: Testers used a Samsung Galaxy S21 in conjunction with the iVCam app and found excellent picture quality.

But regardless of whether you use a smartphone or webcam, there are a few things you should pay attention to when setting up a video chat.

Position: To ensure your face isn't covered in shadow, avoid light sources, such as windows and lamps, in the background. It's best to choose a dark background and illuminate your face with an extra lamp.

To avoid a worm's-eye view, place the camera at eye level. If you have a laptop, it's best in this case to use books and boxes to get it at the right height. Alternatively, you could go for a tripod.

Privacy and security: To avoid unauthorized external access to the camera, make sure that you have the right antivirus software. Some webcams also lack a cover – in this case, an adhesive slider can guarantee privacy for as little as $5. And for people who are reluctant to show their background on screen, it's possible to blur it out using video chat programs such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Image and sound: Since Windows' image settings are rather mediocre, experts advise using external programs, such as the free Cyberlink YouCam 9. Activate the automatic touch-up, and the brightness of the picture adjusts automatically. Additional settings can be adjusted as needed, such as contrast.

And if good sound quality is important, experts recommend investing in and using an external USB microphone.