Italy has always been a source of delightful surprises in my travels. With each journey, I find myself reaffirming this sentiment. After spotlighting various charming destinations and briefly mentioning Lecce, it's clear there may still be skeptics. Therefore, I aim to showcase Alberobello, a standout on the Puglia route, to underscore the uniqueness Italy offers.

Alberobello Town

Italy, with its diversity spanning north, south, east and west, consistently captivates me. While terms like perfect, magnificent and unique can be subjective, many cities across Italy truly merit such praise. The region of Puglia stands out with its splendid historical landmarks, distinctive natural landscapes and exceptional cuisine, each showcasing unique architectural styles.

This handout picture released by the Borgo Egnazia press office shows houses of the luxury complex that will host the G7 summit, Puglia, Italy, May 6, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Before we explore these architectural wonders further, let's briefly introduce Alberobello Town.

Although Puglia is often a noted destination alongside the Amalfi Coast or Sicily, Alberobello remains somewhat undiscovered among the towns of southern Italy.

In my point of view, this small town, nestled in the autonomous region of Puglia and linked to the city of Bari, is poised to gain popularity thanks to its remarkable Trulli houses, a distinctive local architectural style.

Accessing Alberobello

Once you arrive in the Puglia region, you will reach Alberobello, which is conveniently accessible by either train or rental car. Situated approximately one hour by car from Bari and Brindisi and about one and a half hours from Lecce, Alberobello boasts an iconic attraction known as the Trulli Houses in the Rione Aia Piccola neighborhood.

Woman visiting the Trulli area, Alberobello, Itria valley, Puglia, Italy, Aug. 16, 2016. (Getty Images)

These unique dwellings, located on karstic terrain, are predominantly constructed from limestone. The Trulli houses, recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, feature conical roofs made by stacking small limestone rocks without mortar.

Renowned worldwide for their enchanting appearance, these structures evoke comparisons to a fairytale village, resembling a Smurfs village or a storybook town.

Alberobello offers a captivating setting adorned with white-washed walls and grey stone domes, resembling an open-air museum. Its streets invite exploration, revealing picturesque scenes reminiscent of a fairytale.

Adding to their allure, Trulli houses often display mysterious symbols such as moons, suns, seas and other motifs on their roofs. These symbols not only signify the homeowners' social status but are also believed to ward off evil, offering protection to the house and its residents.

The Story of Trulli Houses

These Trulli Houses, dating back to the 14th century, have a story behind them. During this time, the King of Venice gradually increased taxes on the region's houses.

Faced with exorbitant taxes, the helpless residents devised a solution: They built the Trulli Houses using simple materials, quickly assembling and disassembling them whenever tax officials visited.

Since houses without mortar and roofs were not considered proper dwellings, tax collectors often left empty-handed. Thus, the people escaped the harsh taxes and turned this creative solution into a tourist attraction, leaving behind these extraordinary structures that continue to stand to this day.

The houses have endured through the centuries and were officially protected in 1996 when they were listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Many of these houses have been restored today, and some are used for tourist accommodations or as souvenir shops. People still live in some of the Trulli houses outside the touristy area.

Visiting and staying in a Trulli house can be a delightful experience to cherish. The town also features several historical and religious structures built in a similar style, such as the Sant'Antonio Church.

Lastly, regarding these houses, if your travels bring you to Türkiye, you can also visit similar Trulli-style structures in Harran, a district of Şanlıurfa, which has been twinned with Alberobello since 2013.

Alberobello Cuisine

If you choose to stay in one of these unique houses in the Puglia region, you'll also have the opportunity to savor Alberobello's traditional cuisine in all its richness.

The cuisine of Alberobello boasts unprocessed natural products, handmade Puglia pastas, smoked meats, lasagnas and cheeses. Amid olive groves, you can also indulge in purchasing olive and olive oil products from local vendors and explore a dedicated museum showcasing their production.

Close-up of homemade pasta and rolling pin of the cuisine of Alberobello. (Getty Images)

Alberobello unquestionably stands out as one of the most extraordinary destinations along the Puglia route, captivating visitors with its enchanting atmosphere at every turn.

Walking through its narrow streets, adorned with mysterious symbols atop the conical roofs of the Trulli houses, transports you through time. While marveling at these unique dwellings, you'll appreciate the ingenuity of those who creatively evaded the taxes imposed by the King of Venice.

Sampling the natural products and artisanal pastas of Alberobello's delightful cuisine will undoubtedly leave indelible flavors on your palate.

A stay in this town promises not merely a visit but a rejuvenating experience for your soul. When you depart Alberobello, you'll carry with you cherished memories and a sense of peace and happiness. I do not doubt that.