Many of us will have seen the breathtaking photo shoots taken from the latest trend in hotel accommodation, which is staying in a fully equipped dome in a spectacular slice of nature. Luckily in Turkey, there are a number of new dome accommodation facilities that should be on everyone’s bucket list for a great getaway.

A dome is an architectural structure resembling the hollow half of a sphere. Domes are constructed using a grid of rigid triangles that distribute the structural stress, making them able to withstand heavy loads. The material to fill in the triangles can vary from plastic, fabric, wood, glass and more. The main feature of domes for tourism accommodation is that they can provide more window space than other structures, allowing for uninterrupted constant views and a feeling of being immersed in your surroundings. Due to their shape, these domes tend to have ample space as a room with high ceilings, some of which also have skylights.

Turkey already has the "glamping” concept down pat. Glamping refers to the trend of “glamorous camping.” Rather than just pitching a tent and using communal facilities, this style of camping means staying in creatively designed wooden bungalows, treehouses, cloth tents and various other accommodation structures. Many glamping facilities dot Turkey’s southern coast and many other holiday destinations. These sites offer bed and breakfast services and many also provide a la carte dining options with a focus on local ingredients. There are a number of accommodation facilities that have recently combined the glamping experience with staying in a decked-out dome that happens to be in an excellent destination for an exhilarating holiday retreat in nature.

Check out these excellent locations offering the opportunity to stay in a dome and enjoy a lavish breakfast, frolic in the forest and discover a wonderful part of Turkey.

A view of Butterfly Valley. (Shutterstock Photo)

Kabak Dome Suites

Located in Fethiye’s Faralya, now named Uzunyurt, a village famed for its stunning views as it sits at an elevation of 440 meters (1,444 feet) above the camping and glamping havens of Butterfly Valley and Kabak Cove and on the Lycian Trail, Kabak Dome Suites is the perfect location from which to discover these wonderful locations while staying in comfort in a creatively designed dome. In addition to having stunning sea and mountain views, each of the fully equipped domes has its own private terrace seating area with an outdoor hot tub. Owned by a businessperson and a musician, each of the eight domes on-site is outfitted with window seating, hand-crafted wood furniture and delicate antique fixtures and all have a private bathroom. There is also an a la carte restaurant on a platform overlooking the sea and horizon. An exhilarating hike down the mountains will take you to either Kabak Cove or Butterfly Valley, the latter of which is home to a variety of butterfly species including the Jersey Tiger. By car, Kabak Dome Suite is also just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Ölüdeniz and 25 kilometers from Fethiye’s city center.

Le Chic Fethiye. (Photo from Instagram / @lechicfethiye)

Le Chic Fethiye

Heading south to Fethiye’s Karaağaç village, another popular stop on the Lycian Trail, we discover Le Chic Fethiye, a resort located on a mountain overlooking Paradise Cove (Cennet Koyu in Turkish) where you can stay in a luxurious dome equipped with a private pool, jacuzzi and breathtaking views. Opened earlier this summer, Le Chic Fethiye has combined the boutique glamping dome experience with visually inspiring architectural elements, such as a giant hand sculpture, which you can sit or dine on, all overlooking the sea and among trees. Each luxurious dome, of which there are seven, has its own unique characteristics, including one in which the private pool is even partially incorporated into the dome itself. There is also an a la carte restaurant serving world cuisine with panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

A number of new and creatively thought out glamping spots have popped up in the Karaağaç and Alınca regions such as Nova Soul, which is located nearby and has become a popular rustic yoga retreat spot that is also worth checking out. Nonetheless, the region is an approximate one-hour drive from the city of Fethiye.

Turkdomes Glamping

On the southern side of Alınca and still on the Lycian Trail is Turkdomes Glamping, a family-run establishment famed for its homestyle breakfast as much as its spectacular views of the other side of Paradise Cove. More rustic than its predecessors and hand built by the owner, these domes may not have a pool, but they do have large hammocks hanging off of the dome’s decks and one has an outdoor tub. There are half a dozen domes on the premises, built on the top of a hill on a winding road. Each of the domes has double beds, private bathrooms, decks and views of the mountains and sees. The land also has lots of spots to chill out, including hammocks and a two-seater swing overlooking the vast Mediterranean Sea. A popular stop for those on the Lycian Trail, staying in a dome here comes with breakfast – but you can also have dinner on the premises. By car, Turkdomes Glamping is less than an hour from Fethiye’s center, but from the premises, a hefty one and an hour hike crossing the Lycian Trail will take you to Kalabantia beach. Meanwhile, Turkdomes also makes domes to sell.

Turkdomes Glamping. (Photo from Instagram / @turkdomes)

Kaş Dome

The newest edition to the dome category of glamping is Kaş Dome. Here, they have literally taken the concept to new heights. Situated in the village of Islamlar, located in between Kaş and Kalkan, Kaş Domes consists of five upscale wooden domes, each 7 meters in diameter and over 4 meters high with a private terrace, pool and hot tub. These fully equipped dome villas have huge glass fronts; beautiful kitchens are laden with designer furniture and have separate breakfast nook domes. While Kaş Domes is more like renting a home rather than staying in a camping facility, breakfast is included in bookings and served at a restaurant located 500 meters from the premises. The site is located 1.5 kilometers from town, 7 kilometers to Kalkan and around 30 kilometers from Kaş. Both Kalkan and Kaş are wonderful holiday resort towns that are well worth visiting.

Foça Dome Glamping and Suites

Located in the town of Kozbeyli, just east of Izmir’s Yeni Foça, is Foça Dome Glamping and Suites, a series of dome tents set amid pine and olives trees. While these dome tents are more simplistic, they do include a private bathroom as well as a skylight. There is a hiking and biking path to Fula Mountain accessible from the camp and the nearby towns of Yeni Foça and Eski Foça are well worth visiting. While Yeni Foça is just 10 kilometers away and has more beach options, it is definitely worth venturing out to Eski Foça, a beautiful town set against a picturesque U-shaped strip of sea lined with restaurants and a castle.

Kaş Dome. (Photo from Instagram / @kasdome)

Hypnos Sapanca Glamping & Spa

For a quick getaway from the big city, Hypnos Sapanca Glamping & Spa has comfortable glamping dome tents and suites with private bathrooms, indoor seating areas including a hammock seat and a bathtub in the main room. The domes also come equipped with decks with platform hammocks. The site has a creek, two flowing waterfalls and a historical watermill, while it is also conveniently located close to the highway. While a breakfast spread is part of the deal, they also will light up barbecues for you should you want to grill your dinner on tables set out among the fruit orchard that commands the land. For the ultimate luxurious dome glamping experience, there is also the additional opportunity to have a massage and enjoy their spa. However, keep in mind that only guests over the age of 16 are allowed.

Coming soon... Kubo Antalya

A Canadian-American family that has resided in Antalya for nearly three years owns and runs the coffee roastery and tasting bar In Common Coffee. Lately, they have been posting the progress of a dome being constructed just a 15-minute drive away that will soon be available for rent on AirBnB. If it’s anything like their sleek coffee roastery, located in Antalya’s Sarısu neighborhood, then this dome is set to be a treat and could serve as the perfect base from which to discover Turkey’s popular tourist hub Antalya.