As one of the most popular travel destinations in Turkey, southwestern resorttown of Fethiye attracts millions of local and foreign tourists every year.

With its valleys, bays, islands, beaches, dozens of extreme sports activities and extraordinary past, Fethiye promises its guests an unforgettable holiday.

The natural beauty of Fethiye makes it a perfect spot for those tired of city life and wanting to enjoy some fresh air.

Here are 10 must-visit places that you should add to your list if you are planning a vacation in Fethiye.

Ölüdeniz

Ölüdeniz is a small neighborhood and beach resort in Fethiye and it is one of my favorites. Every year, thousands of tourists flock to Ölüdeniz to enjoy its magnificent scenery and clear blue water. Also widely known as Turkey's Blue Lagoon, the beach makes you want to spend hours simply lounging around in the shallows.

While Ölüdeniz has long been loved by those wanting a relaxing vacation, extreme sports lovers also come here for water sports and enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the place. You can also try activities such as wind and kitesurfing, water skiing and wakeboarding.

Çalış Beach

Fethiye's Çalış Beach is mostly famous for its tourist facilities and water sports activities, as well as its natural beauty. The beach is also a good spot for a family holiday. The two-kilometer-long beach offers a magnificent visual feast for those who want to walk in the warm summer breeze in the evenings and enjoy the beautiful sunsets.

Butterfly Valley

Declared a first-degree natural protected area on Turkey's western coast of Fethiye, Butterfly Valley is one of the most fascinating natural wonders in Turkey. Since any type of construction is prohibited in the area, and the valley's location is away from prying eyes, all you encounter during your stay are nature, fresh air, the vivid blue sea, colorful butterflies flying above and a hidden valley waiting to be explored.

Boat tour to islands

One of the most popular boat tours in Fethiye is called “12 Ada Turu,” which means “Tour to 12 islands” in Turkish. Don’t be fooled by the name though, as the tour usually only visits five to seven islands – including Kızılada, Delikli, Yassıca, Tersane and Pig. The last stop is Knight Island, which is the one at the end of Fethiye. I would definitely recommend you take the tour as the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea and the mesmerizing view have quite an impact.

Babadağ (ancient Mount Cragus)

You cannot come to Fethiye and not go paragliding. Who wouldn't want to climb to the foothills of Babadağ and glide like a bird against the magnificent view of Ölüdeniz? You don't really need to have any kind of special training for paragliding in Fethiye as there will be a professional coach with you the whole time. It can be a little pricy but believe me, it is totally worth it.

Dalaman River

The Dalaman River is another destination in Fethiye for extreme sports lovers. Considered to be one of the most exciting rafting routes in Turkey, the Dalaman River offers unforgettable rafting experiences for local and foreign adrenaline enthusiasts.

Saklıkent Gorge

Saklıkent Gorge is located only 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the popular holiday district of Fethiye and lies in the middle of the Saklıkent National Park. The magical greenery there takes you into the heart of nature. When you enter the national park after paying the entrance fee, you cross over a bridge with the water from the Saklıkent River flowing under your feet. Breathtaking nature and fresh air will help you rest your mind and have a perfect vacation.

Cennet Bay and Katrancı Bay

Cennet Bay or Balartı Bay, aptly named Paradise Bay, is one of the most popular bays in Fethiye after Butterfly Valley and Kabak Bay. The bay embraces guests with its magnificent nature and is surrounded by majestic mountains, with beautiful turquoise sea and white sand. Katrancı Bay would be a perfect choice if you want to spend a calm holiday and stay far away from people. Peace, silence and beautiful nature around will make you forget about all your problems and let you rest your mind.

Fish Market

The Fethiye Central Fish Market, where you can buy a selection of seafood of your choice and have it cooked for you at some of the neighboring fish restaurants, consists of a round fish counter in the middle with restaurants around it. The place, which allows you to have any kind of seafood accompanied by a drink and Turkish mezes, is also a frequent destination for holidaymakers.

Paspatur

The historical Paspatur Market, which is often called the “heart” of Fethiye, takes its guests on a mystical journey with its souvenir shops, cafes, carpet shops, rug shops, boutiques and jewelers. The narrow streets with dozens of unique stores make you literately dive into Turkish culture.