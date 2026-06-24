If you are planning a trip to Geneva, a stop in Chamonix is absolutely essential. Considered the birthplace of winter tourism, Chamonix is a border town located about two hours from Geneva.

Its location is remarkably strategic: It lies only about 15 kilometers from both the Swiss and Italian borders, making it one of the most fascinating gateways in the Alps.

In a previous trip, we had visited the “Three Countries Bridge” (Dreiländerbrücke) in Huningue, where France, Germany and Switzerland can be seen in close proximity. Similarly, Chamonix offers a comparable but even more extraordinary experience.

Here, you can cross from France to Italy in a very short time – by road, of course – but also in a truly unique way: by cable car, surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of Europe’s highest peak, Mont Blanc.

Hikers on the trail to Lac Blanc in Haute-Savoie, with the French Alps as a backdrop. (Shutterstock Photo)

Crossing from France to Italy by cable car

What makes this experience truly exceptional is the possibility of traveling from France to Italy entirely by cable car, while passing over the highest mountain in Western Europe.

Starting from central Chamonix, you first take the famous Aiguille du Midi cable car, ascending to an altitude of 3,842 meters at the edge of the Mont Blanc massif.

From there, you continue your journey on the panoramic cable system known as the Skyway Monte Bianco, which connects the French and Italian Alps.

This route takes you over glaciers and dramatic mountain landscapes, eventually reaching the Italian station at Pointe Helbronner. From there, you can descend to the town of Courmayeur in Italy via the same modern cable system.

Legendary Alpine destination

Although Chamonix is a small border town, it holds a very important place in the history of global sports and tourism.

It gained fame rapidly after explorations in 1741 and became one of the world’s leading winter sports destinations. Its significance was further strengthened when it hosted the first Winter Olympic Games in 1924.

Today, located at the foot of Mont Blanc – the highest mountain in Europe – Chamonix is considered one of the top ski resorts in the world. With its glaciers, long-lasting snow and diverse slopes for all levels, it offers an extended ski season and attracts visitors from around the globe.

Even outside the ski season, Chamonix remains highly worth visiting for its natural beauty and alpine atmosphere.

Aiguille du Midi experience

Even if you are not visiting for skiing, the cable car ride to Aiguille du Midi is one of the most unforgettable experiences in the Alps.

The journey begins in Chamonix and includes a first stop at Plan de l’Aiguille (2,317 meters), before continuing to the main summit station at 3,842 meters.

From the upper station, you feel as though you are standing at the “roof of the world.” On clear days, the panoramic terraces offer spectacular views of Mont Blanc and surrounding peaks.

This two-stage ascent takes around 20 minutes in total, making it one of the most impressive high-altitude cable car experiences in the world.

Montenvers Mer de Glace

Another iconic experience in Chamonix is the historic red cogwheel train, the Montenvers Railway, which departs from the town center.

This scenic ride takes you up the mountains to Mer de Glace (“Sea of Ice”), the largest glacier in France and one of the most symbolic natural wonders of the Alps.

A French train with a scenic landscape of the Alps, Chamonix, France, July 9, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

The journey through forested and steep mountain terrain takes about 20 minutes. It is especially suitable for families, particularly those traveling with young children, since access to Aiguille du Midi is not recommended for very young visitors due to altitude.

From the viewpoint, you can also descend into an ice cave carved into the glacier itself – a truly unique experience.

Streets, atmosphere of Chamonix

If you are ready for a slower pace, Chamonix’s town center offers plenty to explore.

Rue du Dr Paccard

The pedestrian street Rue du Docteur Paccard is the best starting point. It forms the heart of the town, lined with Alpine-style wooden buildings, boutique shops and famous mountain brands.

Together with Avenue Michel Croz, it creates a vibrant walking route where you can feel the true spirit of the Alps – while occasionally glancing up to see glaciers peeking between rooftops.

Arve River

The town is crossed by the Arve River, fed by meltwater from the Mont Blanc glaciers.

Its cold, gray-white waters give Chamonix its dynamic alpine character. Small bridges across the river offer peaceful spots to pause, listen to the flowing water, and photograph the dramatic mountain backdrop.

The River Arve in Chamonix, France, July 11, 2017. (Shutterstock Photo)

Birthplace of mountaineering history

One of the liveliest squares in town is Place Balmat.

It features a monument dedicated to Jacques Balmat, the first person to reach the summit of Mont Blanc in 1787, alongside Horace-Benedict de Saussure, the scientist who supported and funded the expedition.

The statue of Balmat pointing toward Mont Blanc symbolizes the birthplace of modern mountaineering and is a must-see historical landmark.

A bronze monument to geologist Horace-Benedict de Saussure and guide Jacques Balmat, pioneers of the first ascent of Mont Blanc, central Chamonix, France, Aug. 5, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Crystal Museum

The Musee des Cristaux is a beautifully curated stop in the town center.

It showcases stunning minerals and crystals extracted from the Mont Blanc massif over centuries. The lighting and presentation highlight the hidden beauty inside the mountains, revealing that their wonder is not only on the surface but also deep within.

Cafes, Alpine pastries

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Chamonix is the aroma of fresh butter pastries filling the streets.

Local bakeries offer French tarts, croissants and mountain berry macarons. Paired with hot coffee or chocolate, they provide the perfect break during your walk through town.

Chamonix-Mont- Blanc train station

The historic Gare de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc is another highlight of the town.

Opened in 1901, this station reflects classic Alpine architecture with its wooden and stone structure. It is not just a transport hub but also a symbolic gateway to the mountains.

People walk in front of the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc train station, with Mont Blanc in the background, Chamonix, France, May 1, 2026. (Shutterstock Photo)

From here, you can even catch the famous red Mont-Blanc Express trains heading toward the Swiss border.

Just behind the main station, you can also access the Montenvers train platform to reach the Mer de Glace glacier.

Majestic building

The grand historic hotel Le Majestic is one of the most impressive buildings in Chamonix.

Once hosting royalty, aristocrats and famous artists of the early 20th century, it has now been transformed into a luxury residence and cultural conference center.

Its elegant façade still reflects the glamour of Europe’s golden age, making it one of the most iconic architectural landmarks in town.

Musee du Mont-Blanc (Formerly Musee Alpin)

The Alpine history museum, now known as Musee du Mont-Blanc, is located near the main station on Avenue Michel Croz.

Housed in a former luxury hotel, it showcases the region’s mountaineering heritage and local culture. After renovation and expansion, it is expected to reopen under its new name in July 2026.