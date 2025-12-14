Skiing has begun on several slopes at the Palandöken and Sarıkamış ski resorts following recent snowfall, drawing winter sports enthusiasts eager to kick off the season.

At Palandöken Ski Center in the eastern city of Erzurum, where snow depth has reached 41 centimeters (16 inches), some slopes have become skiable. The resort, located about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the city center and 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the airport, attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors each year due to its easy accessibility.

Families spending the weekend at Palandöken enjoyed sledding with their children, while others took to the slopes on skis and snowboards.

Skier Görken Yıldırım, who traveled from the northeastern province of Gümüşhane, said snow conditions at Palandöken were good. “We came to ski and opened the season,” Yıldırım said. “I’ve been here for two days and it’s been very nice and fun. I’ve skied at Erciyes and Uludağ before, but I like it here more.”

A skier takes to the slopes at Palandöken, Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Nur Toksöz, visiting from Izmir, said the slopes were in good condition and praised the quality of services at the resort.

Another visitor, Utkan Yanar, said the pistes were enjoyable but expected conditions to improve further with additional snowfall. “For an early-season opening, there are quite a few people here. The upper slopes are not quiet, they’re crowded,” he said.

Muhammet Doğan said he was excited to return to the slopes after a yearlong wait. “Palandöken is the best ski resort in the region,” he said. “The pistes are very good, and artificial snowmaking is also available.”

Skiing has also begun at the Sarıkamış Ski Center, one of Türkiye’s major winter tourism destinations, following snowfall in the area. Known for its crystal snow, pine forests and long runs, the resort sits at an elevation of 2,634 meters (8,642 feet).

Although the resort has not yet officially opened for the season, weekend visitors skied, snowboarded and sledded on second-stage slopes among snow-covered pine trees.

Erdoğan Polat, who visited Sarıkamış for the weekend, said lift tests were still underway but conditions were ideal. “We want to enjoy skiing in this beautiful scenery,” he said. “There is very good snow and a perfect view. We’re making the first snowboard run of the season.”

Snowboarder Dürdane Aşık said she hoped for a snowy winter, wishing everyone a good season ahead.

Skier Nazenin Aslantatar said visitors were fully enjoying the day. “Some people are sledding, too. Hopefully this winter will be a great one,” she said.

At both Palandöken and Sarıkamış, efforts are ongoing to improve slope conditions as artificial snowmaking systems are gradually being activated.