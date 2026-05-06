The "unexpected" is not always surprising because it is rare. Rather, at times, it could be a result of "unfamiliarity." Not having explored Saudi Arabia outside the Two Holy Cities, my recent visit to the country’s Red Sea coast caught me off guard, enabling me to face the "unexpected," from hospitality to flavors of the culture to weather.

I was recently invited and hosted by the newly minted ultra all-inclusive Rixos Murjana, located within the ambitious King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), about an hour drive north of Jeddah.

A general view of the pool at Rixos Murjana, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

I arrived early in Jeddah early in the morning, and the weather was not as hot as I thought it would be. After about an hour's drive, I arrived at the resort. As I was expecting the near-unbearable hot weather, an "unexpected" gentle breeze, coupled with Saudi hospitality, welcomed me with the promise of a redefined coastal escape.

The lobby of Rixos Murjana, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

The first thing that caught my attention about Murjana was its architectural expression. It was neither loud nor quiet. Instead, it communicates with the guests in a soft and refined language of luxury. To me, the design offered a sophisticated blend of contemporary lines mixed with traditional Turkish and Hijazi coastal architecture, and embellished with modern art features. At times, makes you feel like you are walking through an art gallery. In other words, it was an atmosphere of the local mingling with the global luxury.

A view of the Red Sea in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

Despite the large space and scale, as Murjana is the country’s largest ultra all-inclusive resort, the service remains surprisingly personal.

While the resort is an escape to modern luxury along the Red Sea’s turquoise welcome and silky sand, to truly understand the soul of the region and the heritage of the Red Sea, one must walk the winding alleys of the al-Balad district, Jeddah’s UNESCO World Heritage historic area.

I spent an afternoon and evening exploring traditional shops and buildings, their wooden "rawasheen" (latticework balconies) leaning over the streets like silent storytellers. They reminded me of "cumba" of old Ottoman houses in the streets of Istanbul.

Pedestrians walk in the al-Balad district with historic houses in the background, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

During the visit to the old Jeddah, we visited the newly opened Red Sea Museum, which offered a very sophisticated, curated dive into the maritime history that shaped this coastline. In a way, the museum takes the visitors on a journey, from the past to the present, bridging the gap between ancient spice routes and the modern vision of the country.

Historic houses in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

The exhibit hall at the Red Sea Museum, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

Of course, the visit to al-Balad was crowned with a stop at the legendary Albasali, a decades-long, family-owned fish restaurant. I must say, the fresh Red Sea fish, prepared with spices that have moved through these ports for centuries, was one of the best I had for a very long time.

Back to my stay at Murjana. While the country is a multipurpose destination, I think Murjana has definitely raised the bar for the luxury all-inclusive concept, making it a "destination within a destination," from facilities, restaurants, to wellness. The concept is suitable for both couples’ escapes and families with kids. The Murjana Waterpark, Saudi Arabia’s first fully integrated hotel waterpark, and the Rixy Kids Club offer the engagement needed for families with kids, while the culinary offerings at the resort’s seven restaurants are equally diverse.

Dining room at Rixos Murjana, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

The diverse international dining options, including global flavors at Terra Mare, delicate cuts at Ala Aksam Steakhouse, rustic Italian cuisine at Piazzetta Italiana, and Belgian chocolates, coffee or ice cream at Godiva Cafe.

An aerial view of Murjana Waterpark. (Photo courtesy of Rixos Murjana)

Moreover, guests can unwind at the resort’s 111-meter-long swimming pools, the longest in the Middle East, or the award-winning Anjana Spa.

As Saudi Arabia moves toward its Vision 2030, adding new luxury hospitality to its tourism portfolio represents a landmark effort on the journey.

For the Turkish traveler, who loves the sea, culture and cuisine, the Red Sea indeed has a lot to offer. As the breeze continues to blow across these ancient waters, a visit to the coast of the Red Sea will offer the "unexpected" in the kingdom, with an invitation to explore a side that is as refreshing and refined with luxury.