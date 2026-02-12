Lake Hazar in the Sivrice district of Elazığ draws visitors during the winter months with its snow-covered landscapes.

Located in Eastern Türkiye, 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Elazığ city center along the Elazığ-Diyarbakır highway, Hazar Lake covers 81 square kilometers and features a 56-kilometer shoreline, with beaches, camping sites and recreational areas for visitors.

Renowned for its seasonal beauty, Hazar Lake stands out in winter with its surrounding snow-capped mountains, the vibrant blue of its waters, and its unique natural environment.

Tourism potential

Erol Altunbaş, chair of a local tour company, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Lake Hazar is a significant natural asset for Elazığ. He emphasized the importance of protecting the lake and enhancing its surroundings for both residents and tourists.

Altunbaş also highlighted Hazarbaba Mountain, located next to the lake, which features a ski center and offers panoramic views of the water.

“Visitors come from neighboring provinces via car and plane tours to see Lake Hazar and Hazarbaba. The area is worth visiting with all its amenities, and the scenery is stunning. From Hazarbaba, the view of Lake Hazar is extraordinary. Surrounded by mountains, the lake is a perfect spot for photography and videography in winter, with its snowy backdrop and blue waters. Eating grilled sausage by the lakeshore in the cold and snow is especially enjoyable,” Altunbaş said.

Lake’s winter charm

Visitor Irfan Güzel said the lake transforms into a tranquil retreat when it snows, making it his go-to spot for stress relief.

“Summer is beautiful, but winter has its own charm. We enjoy the lake with friends under the winter scenery. Words cannot describe its beauty. Those who visit know. Visitors come from Diyarbakır, Mardin and Şanlıurfa,” Güzel said.

Tayfun Doğan, owner of a business along the lake, noted that Lake Hazar attracts visitors year-round, allowing his operations to remain active 365 days a year.

“Weekends are especially busy. People love walking along the shore and relaxing with the lake view,” Doğan said.

Visitor Şeyda Nur Ural added that she comes to Lake Hazar on weekends to escape city stress. “Lake Hazar has beautiful nature. It’s a family-friendly place to enjoy in all seasons, a spot where we find peace,” she said.

Ayşe Hira Görgöz said she makes it a point to visit Lake Hazar every winter.