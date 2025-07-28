The Side Ancient City in Manavgat district of Antalya, located in Türkiye's Mediterranean region and bearing traces from the Late Bronze Age, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, now welcomes visitors after dark through the "Heritage for the Future Project."

Situated in the ancient region of Pamphylia and historically one of the most important port cities, Side has been the focus of continuous archaeological excavations since 1947. These ongoing digs have uncovered priceless artifacts each year. Among the city’s treasures are the ancient temples of Athena and Apollo, dating back over 2,000 years, which still reflect the grandeur of their time.

As part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Heritage for the Future Project," the Side Ancient City has been beautifully illuminated, transforming the site into a mesmerizing spectacle after sunset. Nighttime visits have become popular among both local and international history enthusiasts, especially during the hot summer months when daytime temperatures can be overwhelming.

The majestic temples and historic ruins, bathed in light, offer visitors an unforgettable visual feast.

Ahmet Özden, board member and representative for the Mediterranean Region, told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Ministry’s project represents a significant investment in cultural tourism.

Özden emphasized that Side is a key ancient city within this initiative, noting that recent efforts have completely transformed the site’s appearance.

He explained that the city has begun to attract more tourists, especially in the peak months of June, July and August. “Due to high temperatures during the day, tourists visiting Antalya often find it difficult to explore ancient sites. They tend to avoid such excursions in the heat. But since the introduction of night visits starting at 5 or 6 p.m., Side has seen a lively buzz of activity,” Özden said.

He added that the lighting has given the ancient city a striking new look, with the Apollo Temple becoming a favorite spot for photography enthusiasts.

Tourism professionals have expressed satisfaction with the concept of the night museum. Özden shared: “We receive positive feedback from vacationers, which makes us happy. Nighttime visits have also contributed to a boost in the local economy. Previously, we mostly sold sun, sea and sand tourism; however, recent investments in cultural tourism have diversified the sector. There are travelers worldwide who prioritize history and culture and Türkiye is increasingly becoming a top destination for these tourists.”

He also noted that diversifying tourism has helped extend the travel season.

Visitor Gökay Demirel praised the night museum experience as highly beneficial. Citing the difficulty of exploring the site comfortably during scorching daytime heat, Demirel said: “In extreme heat, people prefer to stay indoors. Visiting the ancient city was less appealing before, but the illumination and ability to tour at night have delighted history lovers like us. We enjoy wandering the city and learning about its historical remains.