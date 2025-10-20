Today, Uzbekistan is a country that combines deep-rooted traditions with modern transformation. After gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and remaining under the authoritarian rule of Islam Karimov for many years, the country entered a new era with the assumption of power by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2016. Openness policies, increased religious freedoms and constructive relations with neighboring countries have reshaped Uzbekistan's political identity.

Economically, the country was long dependent on cotton, known as "white gold." However, the tragic shrinkage of the Aral Sea has exposed the ecological cost of this dependence. Today, the economy is diversifying: Natural gas, oil, uranium and gold, along with China's Belt and Road Initiative, trade ties with Russia and Türkiye's investments are shaping the country's future.

Uzbekistan, the most populous country in Central Asia with a population exceeding 34 million, enjoys the dynamism of its young population. Religious life, suppressed during the Soviet era, was revived after independence and mosques and madrassas were restored. While women's participation in education and business has increased, the traditional family structure remains strong. By blending its deep-rooted history with a modern vision, Uzbekistan has become a closely watched player in Central Asia and global politics.

A general view of Memorial to the Victims of Repression, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Shutterstock Photo)

First impressions

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, bridges the country's ancient heritage with its future-oriented face. Wide boulevards, monumental buildings from the Soviet era and modern skyscrapers coexist with centuries-old madrassas and neighborhoods shaded by plane trees. The city's rhythm conveys both the tranquility of the old world and the momentum of the new age.

Underground art gallery

Opened in 1977, the Tashkent metro is like an underground art gallery. Each station is designed with a different theme. Mosaics, chandeliers and marble columns reflect Uzbekistan's cultural identity.

Alisher Navoi station, named after the famous poet, is adorned with classical Uzbek motifs. Kosmonavtlar station pays homage to space with its blue mosaics. Mustaqillik Maydoni boasts elegant details that symbolize the spirit of independence. Each station tells a different story of the country's history and aesthetics.

A general view of the interior of Kosmonavtlar station, part of the Tashkent Metro, Uzbekistan. (Shutterstock Photo)

The elegance of the Tashkent metro is evident in the mosaics on its walls, as well as in the courtesy of its passengers. The fact that young people invariably offer their seats when older people board demonstrates the culture of respect and courtesy that is deeply rooted in this society. The persistence of these behaviors, even in a modern capital, speaks volumes about how strong traditions remain in the hearts of the people.

Spiritual center

Located in the heart of Tashkent, the Hazrati Imam Complex, also known as Khast Imam or Hastimom, holds great significance for the Islamic world. It is said to house one of the oldest copies of the Quran. This spiritual depth, combined with Tashkent's modern facade, adds a unique dimension to the city's identity.

Green parks, lively streets

Tashkent is a vibrant city, with its expansive parks, streets shaded by plane trees and bustling markets. Chorsu Bazaar, in particular, is the heart of local life. Strolling among the scents of fresh spices, the vibrant colors of silk stalls and baskets of pomegranates and apricots, you'll feel the city's pulse. It's also possible to try a variety of Uzbek cuisine here (friendly conversations over pilaf, samsa and green tea reflect Tashkent's warm character).

Colorful plates and pots at Chorsu bazaar, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Shutterstock Photo)

Spirit of Tashkent

To understand Uzbekistan's modern identity, it's necessary to examine its history. This process, which began with Tsarist Russia's advance into Central Asia in the 19th century, continued with Soviet influence in the 20th century. Traces of that era are still visible in the city today: Wide avenues, monumental metro stations and a planned neighborhood structure. However, with independence, the country has recaptured its traditional roots and succeeded in combining this heritage with a modern vision.

Tashkent is the face of this transformation. On Fridays, families still gather in courtyards to cook pilaf; on weekends, young people flock to jazz festivals, art exhibitions and the cafes of Broadway Street. University students discuss topics ranging from philosophy to technology; elderly women sell warm bread wrapped in embroidered cloths on street corners. Despite the pace of modernization, Tashkent hasn't lost its hospitality. Smiling at strangers, insisting on sharing tea and bringing the past and the future together at the same table are still characteristic of this city.

Living heart of Central Asia

Uzbekistan's cultural map is a unified whole. Bukhara and Samarkand have been the heart of Turkic-Islamic civilization for centuries; Tashkent is the modern face that carries this heritage to the present, a city where faith meets technology, tradition meets innovation.

Author's note

This article is the final stop on a journey through the four ancient cities of Uzbekistan – Khiva, Bukhara, Samarkand and Tashkent. Each city carries a distinct spirit: Khiva is remembered for the silence of the past, Bukhara for its spirituality, Samarkand for its grandeur and Tashkent for its energy toward the future. These lines are the story of an inner discovery made in the footsteps of a civilization.