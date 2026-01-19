Efforts are underway to attract more Chinese tourists to Göbeklitepe in southeastern Türkiye, the 12,000-year-old archaeological site described as the "zero point of history" and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Officials anticipate an increase in visitors from China in 2026, following the implementation of a visa exemption for citizens of the People’s Republic of China.

Şanlıurfa Culture and Tourism director Aydın Aslan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that tourists from East Asia generally have a strong interest in cultural tourism.

“This gives Şanlıurfa significant potential for Chinese visitors,” Aslan said. “Starting next year, we expect to welcome more Chinese tourists to the region.”

Aslan added that preparations have already begun.

“We believe that government initiatives such as the visa exemption for Chinese citizens will boost tourism in the region by attracting travelers from the Far East. China is the world’s largest target market for cultural tourism and we are focusing our efforts on this market. In particular, for 2026 and 2027, we will increase promotional activities in China under the Şanlıurfa ‘Taş Tepeler’ Project.”

An excavation site is seen in Göbeklitepe in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, Jan. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Tourism sector sees boost

Local tourism operator Müslüm Çoban noted that Chinese travelers are among the world’s most frequent tourists.

“Even before the visa exemption, Chinese visitors showed interest in Şanlıurfa,” he said. “With the visa facilitation in 2026, we expect their numbers to rise further. Recently, Chinese officials have also visited Şanlıurfa. China supports the Taş Tepeler Project both financially and through human resources. We anticipate that more Chinese citizens will visit our region in 2026.”

Çoban emphasized the appeal of Şanlıurfa for Chinese tourists, highlighting its archaeological sites, cultural heritage and cuisine. “Chinese visitors enjoy sightseeing, photography, and fine food. Şanlıurfa offers all of these. We look forward to welcoming our Chinese guests to Şanlıurfa, Göbeklitepe, and other excavation sites.”