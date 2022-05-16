A classic car lover living in the western Turkish province of Izmir protects his original Turkish-built version of the popular Fiat 131 "Mirafiori," known as the Tofaş Murat 131 in Turkey, by wrapping it in cling film.

Hasan Karadişoğlu, 28, loves his car so much that he cannot bear to drive it, and only does so strictly from holiday to holiday.

The cling-wrapped boot of classic car buff Hasan Karadişoğlu's immaculately kept 1979 Fiat-Tofaş Murat 131 "Mirafiori," Izmir, western Turkey, May 6, 2021. (IHA Photo)

Over time, as people got wind of his car, they started visiting Karadişoğlu in his native Tire district from across the country to inspect the vehicle. Karadişoğlu said that he is extremely pleased with the interest shown toward his car.

Shopping centers have asked to rent the car to display but Karadişoğlu is against this and has refused. He also refuses to sell his car to just anyone, even if they were to offer him an astronomical amount of money.

'I can sell it to someone who appreciates it'

Explaining that he has no intention of selling his vehicle at the moment, Karadişoğlu said that he may sell his vehicle in the future but only to someone who gives it the appreciation it deserves.

“This is a childhood love. I dote over this vehicle in order to revive the years of 1979 and to allow everyone to experience this nostalgia. When I am not getting in the vehicle, I wrap it in cling wrap so that there is no dust or scratches. To date, there have been many offers to buy the vehicle. Of course, I've never considered selling it before. In the future, I can sell my vehicle to a person who appreciates its value.”