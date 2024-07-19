Former U.S. President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination as its presidential candidate in his first speech since surviving an attempted assassination.

"Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump said Thursday during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said after Saturday's assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

A lone 20-year-old gunman opened fire on Trump during the campaign rally, striking him in his right ear and critically injuring two rally goers and killing a third.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive in the assassination attempt. They identified the suspected shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Recalling the moments when the bullet was passing by his ear, Trump said, "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight."

"I stand before you, in this arena, only by the grace of Almighty God," he added.

In his one-and-a-half-hour speech, Trump said the upcoming presidential election will be the "most important election" in the history of the U.S.

"Under the current administration, we are indeed a nation in decline. We have an inflation crisis that is making life unaffordable, ravaging the incomes of working and low-income families and crushing, just simply crushing our people like never before," he said.

"Tonight I will make this pledge to the great people of America. I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down the interest rates and lower the cost of energy," he added.

He also blamed the Biden administration for what he called an "international crisis" as war is raging in Europe and the Middle East and a "growing specter of conflict" hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and Asia.

"Our planet is teetering on the edge of World War III," he continued. "And this will be a war like no other war because of weaponry."

Trump promised to end "every single crisis, including the Russian war on Ukraine and Israeli war on Gaza, which, he said, "would have never happened" if he was president.

"Iran was broke. Iran had no money. Now, Iran has $250 billion. They made it all over the last two and a half years," he said.

"Under President (George) Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President (Barack) Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing," he said.

"I tell you this: we want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price," he added.

Trump also promised to end the illegal migration crisis by "closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I've already built."

"No hope or dream we have for America can succeed unless we stop the illegal immigrant invasion, the worst that's ever been seen anywhere in the world. There's never been an invasion like this," he said.

The former president claimed that he handed the Biden administration the "strongest border in American history" less than four years ago.

"And you know who's being hurt the most by millions of people pouring into our country? The Black population and the Hispanic population, because they're taking the jobs from our Black population, our Hispanic population and they're also taking them from unions," he said.

"Under our leadership, the United States will be respected again. No nation will question our power. No enemy will doubt our might. Our borders will be totally secure. Our economy will soar," he added.