For about seven years, the Epstein issue has been on and off the agenda. Today, however, it has squarely established itself on the agenda of both the U.S. and the world.

Back in the days when Epstein had “committed suicide,” a piece of information was circulating: A person who had assisted in the Epstein matter was allegedly a direct agent of another state.

Notably, topics that would have been marginalized as conspiracy theories a decade or two ago – the covert operations of Mossad, the nature of the U.S.-Israel intelligence alliance, or the idea of Israeli influence paralyzing international institutions, controlling not only the U.S. but all states – are now discussed not as fantastical tales, but as conceivable frameworks for understanding power.

Conspiracies exposed

Just as the Gaza war revealed many truths around the world, it also showed the entire world how global Zionist networks, Israel and Mossad had surrounded and encircled the U.S., first and foremost, as well as the U.K., Germany, many European countries and numerous institutions. This situation is now an established reality, one that neither Israel, the U.S., nor the major European powers can categorically oppose.

Global protests in the streets against Israel’s genocide in Gaza were not only a reaction to Israel’s massacre, but also a revolt by all peoples against the U.S., all other states, and the entire system under the monopoly and control of Zionism.

States remained silent to Israel’s genocide, but the streets did not. From Latin America to the Far East, from east to west, north to south, people rose up. Some countries opened legal cases, in others, the streets were set on fire. There have never been so many protests and rallies organized over a single issue.

In fact, when the U.S. and Israel stood before the U.N. and faced a hall of empty chairs, they had finally hit a diplomatic dead end.

Crossing line

As Muslims, we believe that the universe is governed by Almighty God. Whether Christian or Jewish, those who believe in God also know that the Almighty encompasses the entire universe. But Israel, Mossad and global Zionism so much overestimated their own role that they began to act as if they were more powerful than God.

On Epstein’s island, it is said that not only were young girls sexually abused. The blood of youths was allegedly taken in a state of adrenaline and intoxication, and the youths were also "sacrificed" to "the gods."

This is also presented in the Torah, within the Ten Commandments, as a warning to the Jews. One of the commandments says, “You shall not sacrifice children.” Even more strikingly, the Quran contains a verse about the cult of Baal, condemning those who turn to Baal in worship instead of Almighty God.

Web of sin

In the U.S., it appears that the people who run the world were in alliance; from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, everyone who governed the world became part of this web of sin. In a sense, as Zionism encircled the world, it dragged these people one by one into the deepest filth until they were left with no public legitimacy.

One side of the issue is a matter of worship dating back tens of thousands of years – sacrificing to gods, drinking human blood and eating human flesh – while on the other side, politicians were entangled in these outcomes, surrounded on all sides and made subservient to Zionism.

If the results of Israel’s massacre in Gaza are considered, it is a divine manifestation. This catastrophe has also shown humanity how Israel, Mossad, and global Zionism have surrounded the entire world, arrogating themselves the role of a god.

In periods when Israel was not widely discussed in public opinion, and when every crime and action it carried out against the U.S., the West, and humanity was dismissed as conspiracy theories, Israel could quietly obtain the results it sought.

But today, although the Gaza war has ended, the debates over Israel in the U.S. have continued, with many questioning why the country was providing $80 billion in aid to Israel while confronting health care and education challenges, with more than a million homeless people.

Who will win?

Returning to the expression in the title: Although on the surface this issue may be seen as an operation attributed to Mossad or global Zionism to bring down Trump, in the long run, this situation will burn Israel and global Zionism. No power on earth will be as powerful as God, no power will assume the role of God, and nations will continue to believe that they determine their own destinies.

Until now, Israel has done whatever it wanted and obtained every result; it killed whichever U.S. president it wished and struck whichever U.S. ship it wished. But once its crimes and actions have come to light, I believe it will no longer be as comfortable as before, and that from now on, the clock will tick against Israel with each passing day.

In this context, we will see in the coming period whether Mossad is setting a trap for Trump, or whether Trump will succeed in restraining Israel.