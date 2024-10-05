President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has starkly warned Türkiye and the world about the looming threat of World War III. He has made it clear that the war is out of control and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not answerable to the United States and the West. Not only are Western countries unable to control Netanyahu, but they are actively aiding and abetting his military operations by supplying him with weapons and bombs that are being used to kill civilians.

Last week, Erdoğan delivered an extraordinarily high-level alerting speech about Israel's war on Gaza and Israel's attack on Lebanon. And he very clearly outlined a framework for stopping the war. He also mentioned that both Muslim countries and the world are threatened by a regional or global war.

At the same time, he emphasized that the supranational institutions in the world are also bankrupt. He said that the United Nations was dysfunctional and that despite the actions of the human rights, judicial and criminal courts, there had been no attempt to arrest Netanyahu.

A few days after assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel launched a ground operation in Lebanon. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has revealed that Israel targeted Nasrallah after he had agreed to a 21-day cease-fire, commenting: “Hassan Nasrallah had agreed to a cease-fire just moments before he was assassinated. We agreed completely. Lebanon agreed to a cease-fire, but consulting with the Hezbollah ... And we informed the Americans and the French”

In fact, I have written about this in numerous articles, heard it frequently and repeated it many times. I have also emphasized that this threat extends beyond Islamic countries and the region — it will engulf the entire world and is on the brink of igniting into a full-blown fire.

The code for the steps Netanyahu has been taking since the war began was recently revealed in the newspapers. On the other hand, Erdoğan mentioned that Jews have made up this nonsense about the so-called "promised land" and that they have almost turned the world into a bloodbath in the name of this superstition, a perverted religious belief for 3,000 years.

Undermining peace

Whenever there was hope for peace, and the parties came to a negotiating position, Netanyahu immediately made a move in return and managed to sabotage peace. First of all, on the day that U.S. President Joe Biden said: "Israel must now move toward a hostage exchange and a peace agreement before civilian casualties increase," Netanyahu bombed the Shifa Hospital.

When Biden repeated a similar phrase, a Christian church was directly hit. In fact, Netanyahu, who is out of control and about to surpass Hitler in genocide, has repeatedly shown that he does not take into account either the U.S. or the Christian world.

Conversely, as another opportunity for peace emerged, Biden – amid ongoing debates about his exact influence on global politics and Israel – announced to the world that a 90% peaceful environment had been achieved, effectively a cease-fire, with only a 10% obstacle remaining, and that a truce was nearly in place on all topics, except for the Philadelphia corridor. When he said so, Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran.

Naturally, the choice of Iran as the place of assassination was significant. Furthermore, they eliminated not only the leader of Hamas but also the individual who had been at the negotiating table, working toward peace.

As Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said: "How can mediation (for an Israeli-Hamas cease-fire) succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator of the other side?"

On the other hand, when pressed again for peace, Netanyahu assassinated Nasrallah and many Hezbollah commanders.

Crossing borders

Unlike the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and other Islamic countries, Erdoğan has kept his common sense, called on international institutions to take action, and assessed that this threat had now crossed its borders.

Erdoğan concluded his speech by speaking to domestic public opinion in Türkiye. He acknowledged that while political negotiations and debates among ourselves are possible, it is essential to maintain a united front at home during these challenging times, especially when the world has become a powder keg. He placed significant emphasis on this point.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia and representatives from other Islamic countries, have undertaken significant initiatives. Their stances appeared to align with and support Erdoğan’s position.

More powerful than missiles

Last week, Iran launched an attack on Israel, and I believe it was impactful, despite some media outlets suggesting otherwise – often influenced by biases in Israeli-Iranian relations. While an Iranian attack on Israel might provoke particular reactions, Erdoğan's statements to the global audience likely had a more profound effect on Israel than the Iranian missiles themselves.

The president's speech in Parliament was remarkable. Both the ruling People's Alliance and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) members applauded, and almost 80% of Parliament showed their support. This response clearly demonstrated Türkiye's unity and solidarity in the face of concrete threats.

On one hand, he addresses the threats present in the world, including Israel's attempts to escalate conflict and commit genocide. On the other hand, he tirelessly asserts that "the world is bigger than five," offering criticism besides constructive recommendations to the U.N. Security Council. Perhaps this consistently proactive and challenging stance positions Erdoğan as one of the most discussed and influential leaders globally.

Let's see what the Almighty will bring...