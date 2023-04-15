Most countries are concerned with the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, including the European states, especially Germany and the Netherlands. We are used to European states’ interests in global politics as almost half of the world was their colony, and they ruled the remaining half directly or indirectly.

The European states, which traditionally colonized many countries mainly in Asia and Africa, or indirectly ruled some countries like Türkiye, began having difficulties consolidating them. It is known that European states administered Türkiye and similar geographies through trained cadres, politicians or military tutelage, as we know in NATO terms.

When you make a country indebted to yourself and make yourself a sole source for all industrial goods, including military products, you make the country thoroughly dependent on you. Western countries, with a national income per capita of around 50,000 or 60,000 euros, could easily control underdeveloped and developing countries through trade, direct colonialism or military tutelage. Belgium, the Netherlands, England and Germany had many colonies, and although some seemed to have regained their independence, these European countries continued exploiting the oppressed people in such colonies.

Political independence

The Turkish people established great empires in history, lived in Europe for centuries, and transformed an imperial culture into a civilization. But unfortunately, Europe subjected Turkish people to a rule very similar to the colonization of many African states.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has developed a vision that would strengthen Türkiye's economy, industry and defense industry step-by-step with policies he has put in place for the past 20 years. The political aspect of the vision that Erdoğan put forward is more important. It has created a politically independent spirit and climate in Türkiye. This new approach and the "New Türkiye" under Erdoğan's leadership was not a vision that Western states liked very much.

Türkiye's direct purchase of defense industry products from the West has considerably decreased. While its procurement went down, Türkiye started selling defense products in export markets and became a competitor.

Secondly, Türkiye has developed its industry tremendously and is now a country that is able to export sophisticated industrial products to the West.

Third, what I think is revolutionary is that Türkiye no longer needs pro-Western policies for democracy, freedom and political administration. There is no need to be a part of the colonialist club to be considered a "good state" anymore. Erdoğan reinforced the belief in people that a politically independent state can maintain itself better.

Europe’s silence

As the elections were approaching, in previous ballotings, more voices were heard from Germany, the Netherlands and other European countries than the opposition parties in Türkiye, and the European press would publish tons of hostile articles and writeups about Erdoğan. We saw this both in the presidential referendum and in the previous presidential election. I think the sum of the articles about Erdoğan in Germany before the previous presidential election exceeded those published in Türkiye during the same period.

European states have decided to maintain silence on the Turkish election this time. It was discovered in Europe that the more they speak out against and criticize Erdoğan, the more they push the Turkish people toward supporting Erdoğan, and so Erdoğan gets stronger. For this reason, we understand the Western states will be silent this time while subconsciously or strategically backing Erdoğan's opponents.

What a coincidence, after the coup attempt, the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), which is still heavily influential in Germany and the United States, adopted the same stance. Like the European states, they will not come out, criticize and speak against President Erdoğan. In a discreet and sly manner, they will support the opposition bloc, the Nation Alliance, intimidate the society and embark on a campaign against Erdoğan with tactics of disinformation and psychological warfare they know very well.

The Turkish people are at crossroads. They will either support Erdoğan, who is for complete independence, national unity and solidarity of his nation, or surrender to the pro-Western policies and pursue the interests of the West, as it was 40-50 years ago.

The Turkish nation will decide on what is best for itself and will adopt the right decision.