The original chant went like this: “Free D.C., free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!” Well, if you ask me, D.C. in the United States is a free city. The deployment of a couple of hundred National Guard personnel there does not make it unfree. It is one of President Donald Trump’s fake crises; he wants to derail the real issues the U.S. is currently facing. What he is doing and the way he is doing it would make him Benito Mussolini at most, not Adolf Hitler.

Thank Goodness, the young Americans woke (no pun intended!) up on time and realized that he has betrayed his promises that America was going to be "the first" in his agenda – which did not happen – and that he was going to end all the wars NeoCons, Globalists, and Interventionists started in the Middle East – which he didn’t.

He must have seen the light through the nick that those who started these wars put in his ear on July 13, 2024! He must have understood what they meant by this warning shot. Therefore, he was not going to have any Obama Moment inspiring hope and change, but he kept telling people he would Make (only) America Great Again, forgetting the other country, which was in a hurry to become "Greater."

Trump used to disparage these two men: The Little Marco (Marco Rubio), the former senator from Florida he would make fun of, but he eventually became the head of four government – outdoing Henry Kissinger, famous secretary of state in the 70s, and even China's leader Xi Jinping – (named the "Secretary of Everything" by The New York Times), and Pete Hegseth, who has “the absolute and complete authority” (not only on the drugs he used to buy as a TV commentator but) on the wars the U.S. Department of War, wants to continue ... These two men asked Trump one afternoon to rush back to the White House immediately from his endless golf shenanigans, and “briefed” him on the urgent need to give the green light to Israel’s sweeping strike on Iranian nuclear and military targets, now.

Nobody yet knows how these two men convinced Trump to change his attitude on Israel’s Iran War. Only the previous day, he restated his total objection to any Israeli attacks on Iran and Gaza. But, after the evening briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., "We had a clear U.S. green light," Israeli officials were quoted as saying in Tel Aviv.

Like almost all those people who have narcissistic personality disorder, Trump, like Hitler, enjoys holding all reins himself; even if he is not holding them, he likes to think that he is. Hitler, a third-rate corporal, thought he was an uber-Marshal over the war-hardened Prussian generals conducting the war to the Final Victory. He only schlepped himself and his mistress to joint-suicide and Germany to an unprecedented disaster.

Nonetheless, whatever Trump does (yet), in my humble opinion, cannot make him the Hitler of our time. He is a willing or unwilling stooge of the real Hitler of our time: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Actually, not our time, but all times!

Real Hitler is Netanyahu

Benjamin Mileikowsky, who, like all successful stage and screen personalities, renamed himself "Netanyahu" (gift of Jehovah, in Hebrew), proved that he could beat not only Hitler himself but the Devil at their own game! He is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for War Crimes, and his Mussolini, that is, Donald Trump, sanctions the elected ICC officials.

Trump calls on Hamas to evaluate his last deal offer to them and to Netanyahu. Still, Netanyahu attacks the place where the Hamas leaders met to weigh the cease-fire proposal to kill all the Hamas leadership and sink the deal once again. (But luckily, its top leaders survived the strike, yet the son of Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’ leader for Gaza and its top negotiator, three bodyguards, and the head of al-Hayya’s office were killed.) The U.S. officials admit that they knew about it in advance, and the British and U.S. aerial tankers refueled the Israeli jets on their way to Qatar.

As usual, Trump said he was very unhappy about the Israeli strike in Doha, which Israel had not informed him in advance and the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF), and U.S. tankers were not refueling Israeli war planes on their 1700-kilometer (1056.33 miles) flight to Qatar! Yeah, and I'm the king of England!

Hundreds of protesters, gathered at "Hostage Square," unfurl a giant banner reading "Netanyahu, stop deceiving President Trump," Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

I don’t say Israel is the biggest winner from Hitler’s Holocaust, but it uses the same justification to annihilate the Palestinians. I wonder why and how the people who themselves have not been subjected to the Nazi policies that culminated in the Holocaust learned those hideous, detestable and abhorrent practices from their crucifiers.

Rightly, Zionism is a form of racism, said the United Nations in 1975, drawing attention to the links between Zionism and Nazism, Fascism, genocide, settler-colonialism, imperialism, militarism and apartheid. Non-Zionist Jews suffered the evil scourge, as well as Palestinians.

David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of this cursed called Israel, Netanyahu as its last (I hope really last, the final) prime minister and all the other leaders in between were and are Zionists in the sense of establishing and strengthening the Jewish state in the historical Land of Israel. They did not conceptualize a homeland for the Jews in a binational state, but rather a country for Jews only. (We have to mention here the strange case of Reuven Rivlin, a right-wing Likud politician, a staunch Zionist and prime minister from 2014 to 2021. He was open to the idea of a single state with equal rights for Jews and Arabs, not because he rejected Zionism, but because he feared the two-state solution was collapsing.)

Not only did the founders of Israel imagine having indigenous Palestinians automatically as citizens of the partition given to Jews in 1947, but they sought means to expel them from both partitions. Yes, non-Jews may apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Law, but it takes ages to receive a response from the Israeli authorities, while any Jew acquires immediate citizenship!

Despite such modern-sounding laws on paper, all those Israeli politicians – from Ben-Gurion to Netanyahu – never gave up the idea of ethnic cleansing. Their tutors in implementing the “evict, expel and dispossess” policy were the Nazis. Just like the Nazis used to take property away from the Jews (long before the Holocaust), Zio-nazis would see no harm in any way to purify the land. They even used a Biblical term (tihur) to cleanse the land from infidels.

In sum, neither Mr. Joel Kotkin (a presidential fellow in Urban Studies at Chapman University in Orange, California, and a senior research fellow at the University of Texas’ Civitas Institute) nor the zealot, middle, or progressive Jews are meant when we say Zionism is racism. Judaism is not racist; a true believer in the Creator cannot be racist. But the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is racist and so is any U.S. politician funded by them. But their receiving the Zionist money can hardly make them the Hitler of our time.

But committing the "unimaginable horror" of killing nearly 65,000 people in the Gaza Strip certainly makes one the Hitler of our time.