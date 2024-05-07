Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, born in Kuwait to a Palestinian family displaced from their land, knew his purpose while studying medicine: to heal the wounds of his occupied brethren as a student in exile. He trained as a surgeon at the University of Glasgow, becoming the first Arab doctor to design a curriculum for treating war wounds. He extended his hand to the injured in Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria.

Before the inhumane sanctions Israel imposed on Gaza prior to Oct. 7, he was able to enter the Gaza Strip. He performed surgeries to mitigate the impact of Israel's genocide in Gaza. Not stopping there, he stepped up to the microphone to broadcast Israel's atrocities to the world, calmly and fearlessly recounting how Israel bombed hospitals while surgeries were underway, even describing the collapse of the operating room roof.

Abu Sitta, currently serving as the rector of Glasgow University, where he once was studying, stands as one of the foremost witnesses to Israel's numerous crimes. However, his top priority remains the same: Gaza.

Despite being called to every event to raise awareness about Gaza, Sitte, considered the "greatest advocate" of democracy, freedom of expression, human rights, assembly and demonstration rights worldwide, cannot enter Europe. This is because Germany banned him from entering Europe. On April 12, when he attempted to enter Germany, Sitte was detained at the airport for hours and deported. If he had been able to enter Germany, he had planned to speak at the Palestine Congress in Berlin. Meanwhile, shortly after it began, the congress was also abruptly ended by the German police.

Western support for Israel

Sitte continues to speak out for Palestine. With his unwavering stance on Palestine, when he received an invitation to speak at the French Senate, he set out. However, despite hosting PKK terrorists in its senate, France refused entry to Abu Sitta, a doctor challenging Israel's genocide, citing Germany's decision as the reason. The Palestinian doctor was unable to enter the country despite being invited by politicians in the French Senate.

The greatest complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza is led by Western countries, primarily the United States. These countries, who perceive Israel's impunity and killing of innocents, especially children, as defending Western values, are revealing the "true face of the West." In scenarios where the victim is Muslim and the perpetrator is not, we do not see the slightest hint of remorse. The rising waves of protests in the U.S. and Europe today are merely the voices of people who can no longer tolerate this cruelty.

The terrorist state of Israel will go down in history as an organization that throws "Western values" into the trash heap of history, even claiming that the West commits massacres to protect itself. The countries that bend over backward to support this genocide will no longer have the slightest word to say to the rest of the world.

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, like his colleague Frantz Fanon, who was once a doctor himself, will go down in history as a doctor who diagnosed and exposed the pathological colonialist supremacy of the West.