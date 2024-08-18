To show strong solidarity with the just cause of the oppressed Palestinian people, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas were invited to speak together at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The timing of the invitation was significant. It coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to the U.S. Congress. Due to the time difference between day and night, Haniyeh and Abbas were scheduled to speak earlier.

Türkiye’s invitation to both Abbas and Haniyeh aimed to project a strong image of unity for Palestine’s future. However, the invitation was not fully realized on time. Haniyeh was assassinated, and Abbas initially hesitated to accept the invitation due to the stance of some regional actors.

Following these developments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing some frustration, stated: “We invited them, but they didn’t come. We’re waiting; let’s see if they can make it. They may or may not come, but we are already voicing what needs to be said for the Palestinian people, for our Palestinian brothers, in every meeting.”

After Netanyahu’s speech in the U.S. Congress, the assassination of Haniyeh, and Erdoğan’s remarks, Abbas, under increased pressure, decided to come to Türkiye.

However, previous events should be set aside. Abbas delivered an important speech at the Grand National Assembly last week.

The debate over whether he represents the entirety of the Palestinian people should not revolve around this speech or the invitation.

What matters is that the Palestinian cause was powerfully reiterated to the world through a special session at the assembly.

This goal was achieved. Political parties participated in the session in the assembly. Abbas’s speech was applauded several times, with some standing ovations.

The content of the speech was crucial. It seems that following the assassination of Haniyeh, Abbas paid special attention to the content to avoid a potential new legitimacy issue. In this context, Abbas delivered a speech with a different tone and content compared to his previous diplomatic addresses.

He invited those present to recite the al-Fatiha for Haniyeh’s soul. Abbas also echoed Haniyeh and his children’s declaration after the martyrdoms: “Our lives/blood are not more valuable than those of the Palestinians.” He reiterated this sentiment in the assembly by stating, “My life is not more valuable than that of a child in Gaza.”

Abbas’s remarks, such as, “Even if it costs me my life, I will go to Gaza with all my Palestinian brothers, and then I will turn to our eternal capital, Jerusalem,” were significant in highlighting Palestinian unity.

Throughout his speech, he emphasized unity and territorial integrity. He stated that the Palestinian people are fighting against the Zionist movement, which seeks to control the entire region. He stressed that the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank form a single unit of an independent Palestinian state. He added that, “No solution that fragments our land will be accepted.”

His comparison of the U.S. to a “plague” for its support of Israel and his criticism of the U.S. for using its veto power instead of stopping the war marked a departure from Abbas’ previous statements.

By inviting Abbas to the Grand National Assembly, Türkiye once again demonstrated its clear stance on the Palestinian issue to the world. The points Abbas raised at the podium will be at the forefront of the agenda in the coming days. Sensitivities regarding the massacre of Palestinians will resurface globally.

Particularly if Abbas goes to Gaza with all Palestinians, it could mark the beginning of a new process. If he takes steps to realize his statements on ensuring Palestinian unity, it could open the door to positive new developments.