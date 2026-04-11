Since the genocide in Gaza began, we have generally discussed what is happening in Israel through Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a few decision-makers. However, it appears that the situation emerging in Israel is not limited to a handful of decision-makers, the army or Netanyahu alone. The Israeli society as a whole seems to have adopted a psychology similar to that of pre-World War II Germany, which poses a great danger both to its own future and humanity.

From the moment the genocide in Gaza began, a global opposition gradually formed. By the time the war in Gaza reached its second year, nearly 4 billion out of 8 billion people on Earth took to the streets and expressed their stance from a distance. They stood on the side of civilians who were killed, on the side of children and women.

After Adolf Hitler’s genocide of the Jews, humanity faced a new disaster. Now, however, we are confronted with a government – the Israeli government – that abides by no law, overturns all legal norms and faces no limitation, from international law to local law, when it comes to killing a Palestinian or a Muslim.

Looking at the past, the left and liberal segments in Israel used to stand in roughly a 50% opposition to the far-right and right-wing politicians. When the left won elections, a more moderate and peace-oriented framework would emerge. But when leaders like former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon or Netanyahu won, disasters continued – both in the West Bank, in Gaza and across all of Palestine. Today, a group of leaders, like Hitler and his circle, holds extremely radical, racist and perverse fascist ideas. However, it appears that Israeli society at large is increasingly aligning itself with the positions and rhetoric of figures such as National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Netanyahu.

There is no need to recount step by step the acts of genocide in Gaza. However, a recent development shows that humanity is approaching its end. Trump has issued a threat toward Iran: “We can destroy your civilization.” This threat is significant, and it raises questions about whether nuclear weapons might be used.

Yet, when Western states – especially the United States – remain silent in the face of Israel’s unlawful actions, they effectively destroy Western civilization with their own hands. All the norms established as Western values – democracy, human rights, the laws of war, environmental law and children’s rights – have been disregarded by Israel.

Israel’s lawlessness is one aspect. But when the U.S., the world’s largest power, takes sides in the destruction of bridges, the bombing of schools, and the annihilation of civilian areas in Iran, we see that this state of frenzy has also engulfed the U.S.

Regardless of the reasons and conditions, the U.S. and Iran entered a cease-fire process. However, Netanyahu has attempted to remain outside this process and relentlessly bombed civilian areas in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, causing the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

Israel has likely realized the following: Since the beginning of the Gaza genocide, an opposition to Israel has emerged in the U.S. This should not be confused with anti-Semitism. In recent times, people around the world distinguish between opposition to Israel and Zionism and hostility toward Jews. However, these processes still continue to cast suspicion on Jews.

It appears that what has emerged in Israel – what could be described as a “Jewish Daesh" – is insatiable: insatiable for blood, for occupation, for killing, and often capable of persuading and bringing the U.S. along.

When peace talks began, oil prices dropped worldwide, and 8 billion people affected by war took a deep breath. But it seems that as long as this Daesh-like administration remains in power in Israel, neither the Middle East, nor Islamic countries, nor humanity will be able to breathe easily.

In my opinion, from now on, this has become a problem for the American people. People in the U.S. are questioning: We have issues in education, problems related to immigration, and health care challenges. Hundreds of thousands of students are in default and unable to repay their debts. Instead of dealing with these issues, why are we following Israel at a very high cost?

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israel started the war, and the U.S. had to follow. At this stage, nothing comes to mind except prayer. May God protect Jews, Muslims and all humanity from this fascist, Daesh-like Israel.