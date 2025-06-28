A colleague of mine, whose scholarly work on Africa carries considerable weight in academic circles, recently made a penetrating analysis of Somalia's contemporary condition. Historically, Somalia presented itself as a nation with a remarkably disciplined state apparatus, a proper bureaucratic tradition, and a cadre of competent statespersons and civil servants who maintained a stable and effective government.

However, in recent years, rural-to-urban migration and the enrichment of rural populations have created an unusual situation in Somalia. Government positions, influenced by either tribal affiliations or economic purchasing power, have increasingly fallen into the hands of less-educated individuals from rural areas.

The absence of a bureaucratic tradition and the rise of uneducated individuals occupying high-ranking positions in the state bureaucracy have primarily weakened the government, led to the collapse of its administrative structure, and ultimately resulted in the state's complete disintegration in the long run.

Taking Somalia as an example, we can draw a comparison with Israel today – and surprisingly, there appear to be some similarities in the fate of these two states.

As is known, the founders of the State of Israel were mainly aristocrats who migrated from European countries and the Ottoman Empire. Merchants, gentlepersons and well-educated individuals – many of whom were close to the ruling classes in Germany, England, the Netherlands, and especially, Istanbul – were, in a way, the founding figures of Israel.

Though during the colonial period of Palestine under British rule and its aftermath, many of these seemingly aristocratic figures formed militant organizations in the name of Israel – waging a campaign for statehood that was marred by bloodshed – it must be acknowledged that they were, nonetheless, intellectuals of considerable wisdom.

Jewish scholars in Türkiye

The persecution of Jews under the regime of Adolf Hitler in Germany, as Israel did not exist at the time, compelled numerous Jewish academics to seek refuge abroad. Many resettled in the United States and Türkiye, where they assumed prominent academic roles at universities.

At Istanbul’s premier academic institutions – Istanbul University and Istanbul Technical University (ITU) – Jewish scholars made profound contributions, laying the foundations for modern medical education and law studies while shaping the evolution of Turkish economic thought.

During the era when ITU produced three future prime ministers – Süleyman Demirel, Necmettin Erbakan and Turgut Özal – it was ranked among the top three universities in the world in terms of educational quality. Although many of these professors later migrated to Western countries, they left a profound academic legacy in Turkish universities.

Israeli political environment

What is the situation in Israel today? Is there a political environment comparable to Somalia’s?

Israel was founded by European elites and intellectuals from Germany, England, France and Istanbul, and was primarily shaped by European Jewish immigrants. In many ways, Israel developed a state apparatus with governance and democratic standards that surpass the global average.

In later years, to enrich its demographic diversity, Israel continuously accepted immigrants from Russia, Poland, and other countries from Asia and Africa – including substantial numbers of Indian Jews. This deliberate diversification policy, however, precipitated a gradual social transformation. The established urban intelligentsia that had comprised Israel's founding generation found itself increasingly displaced by newcomers. Many of these new immigrants were less educated than the founding generation or earlier settlers. Some did not even know Hebrew, resembling the rural class in Somalia.

For much of its modern history, Israel distinguished itself through technological innovation, democratic governance, and economic vitality – qualities that set it apart from its Arab neighbors. Yet, over the past decade, its political landscape has experienced a profound and unsettling transformation.

While Zionism undoubtedly contributed to this shift, the decisive factor lay in the ascendant political influence of new Jewish immigrants, whose ideological leanings grew increasingly radical.

Overwhelming majority

In earlier periods, Israel’s left-wing and liberal factions had significant influence over the state, counterbalancing the right-wing movements, radical ideologies, and what could be described as delusional or extremist politics.

The rise of Benjamin Netanyahu’s power and his prolonged hold on government cannot be attributed solely to his own radicalism or messianic beliefs. A new form of Judaism has emerged in Israel – one fueled by ignorance, radicalism and interpretations of extremist religious texts from the Old Testament or Talmud. These new Jewish immigrants often accuse the older, more liberal and Westernized Israelis of betrayal.

As is known, religious texts can be interpreted in different ways. From a divine religion, one can derive a prosperous society, a just state – or, as with Daesh and Zionists, an ideology of extremism.

Today, the ultra-radical Judaism embraced by immigrant Jews in Israel likely resembles the ideology of those who support Daesh among Muslims. These radical Jewish supporters are mostly uneducated immigrants from foreign countries.

While the radicalization of politics and its supporting masses may appear beneficial for war and struggle in the short term, it ultimately betrays not the enemy but one’s own future. Over time, radicalism becomes a destructive force that undermines the very foundations of the state.

Recent surveys in Israel show that 75-80% of the population justifies the massacres in Palestine and the deaths of infants and women, and fully supports the occupation of Gaza. This can mean only one thing: what happened to Somalia could very well happen to Israel in the coming years. Because throughout history, radicalism has never benefited any nation or state.