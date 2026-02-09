I would like to see the American-Persian peace, or nuclear, talks to take place in Istanbul, but Oman is not a neocon puppet on strings like some of its neighbors. I am saying this because I am not sure if it could guide Iranians by the values we have to observe when it comes to the U.S., after all.

Jared Kushner sat on the Muscat peace table, as stiff as a ramrod, next to Trump’s advisers, Steve Witkoff, who essentially represents the neocon cabal at the U.S. defense and diplomatic structures, must have thrown one or two monkey wrenches into the works. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had only Jared the Ramrod against the Israeli team, disguised as Americans. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper also joined the U.S. team in Muscat.

Iranians did not like the presence of CENTCOM or any regional military officials during the ongoing indirect talks in Oman, “(Any) presence of regional military officials in the talks can jeopardize the process of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States,” an Iranian diplomat was quoted by news agencies. So, Araghchi struggled not only against the Trump team and neocon goons but also against the mullahs who have been on a course to becoming a nuclear power.

Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, with his idiosyncratic Shiite Messianism, had galvanized the West so strongly that all the advocates of the “Greater Israel” have been using the option of intervention against “a nuclear Iran.” Even if Iran proves that it is using its nuclear power to bake nan-e barbari (a type of Iranian yeast-leavened flatbread), the neocons and the globalists are determined to repeat what U.S. President Donald Trump had powerfully rebuked as the “destructive globalism that has fueled endless conflict and chaos around the world” in September 2025.

Can Trump win that fight against forces that aim to replace and erase nations? The globalists’ aim is not to provide freedom and basic human rights to the people in the Middle East; it has never been. Trump knows better than anyone else that those globalists are his adversaries as well as the Iranians. They don’t want to leave one atom of enriched uranium in the hands of mullahs because they could use it to build nuclear weapons to be used against Israel, but any nuclear power in the Middle East would argue as Trump said three years ago: “The true good of the nation, can only be pursued by those who love it, by citizens who are rooted in its history, who are nourished by its culture, committed to its values, attached to his people.”

Yes, no sane person can defend Ahmadinejad’s policies. You cannot pitch a line to Greater Israel because the end-time prophecy requires it for peace in the Middle East. Neocons cannot legitimize their must-have stalking-horse, a “unified and united Kurdistan," created by dismembering Iran, Iraq, Syria and Türkiye, by using the messianic biblical prophecies. After all, they are civilized, educated Western intellectuals. They simply use Iranian mullahs’ messianic shenanigans to disguise their own messianic nonsense.

In short, no, sir, we are not buying it anymore. We know that the U.S. has been meddling in Iran’s internal affairs because of its oil. In 1953, the CIA, with help from the United Kingdom, staged a coup that ousted Iran’s first democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, after he tried to nationalize the country’s oil industry. The coup brought back power to a Western-backed monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. In 1972, when then-President Richard Nixon visited Tehran, Iran’s rulers had flourished and ordinary Iranians had suffered under a corrupt elite and an increasingly dictatorial ruler. To make a long story short, America could not prevent the civil unrest that led to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and again to the nationalization of oil. And Pahlavi took refuge in the U.S.

Then-President Barack Obama brought Iran to the 2015 nuclear deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for an easing of sanctions. But the Washington’s deep state made Trump withdraw from the deal in 2018 and restore the sanctions against Iran. Now, Trump, once again, insists that he can bring Iran back to a nuclear deal, and the deep state waits to see. They will find a way to make either the mullahs or Trump kick the table and set the fire to the whole region.

Russia has said that it hopes the talks between Iran and the U.S. would yield results and lead to de-escalation. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the U.S.-Iran talks, stressing it is essential to avoid new wars in the region, and said that Ankara does not want it either. The Israeli media, on behalf of Zionism and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, push Trump to choose between a deal with Iran and Israel’s strategic interests. The Zionists know that peace in the region is against Israel’s strategic interests. They say, Trump is risking a pact that may stabilize Tehran while alienating Israel! Israel’s so-called moderate newspaper, the Jerusalem Post, advises Trump to walk away from the negotiating table because Iran is at its weakest.

If only they knew that just being a good neighbor in the Middle East would make Israel safe, and only then the biblical prophecy that “all sons (let’s add all daughters) of men (let’s add women, too) shall live in peace” could be realized. How can we teach Israel to be a good neighbor? Because the alternative is not so bright for Zionists (Jew or otherwise).