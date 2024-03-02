In the millennium, humanity is facing an unparalleled scourge.

During the Middle Ages, stories circulated about the mistreatment of Jews by Christians and the Inquisition, portraying them as both mythical and factual. However, the deportations, persecutions and ghettoization of Jews during this time were undeniably cruel. They were demonized as being half-human, half-animal and blamed for all manner of societal ills in European cities.

After the deportations of Jews in Germany, Poland and Ukraine in World War II, and after their exclusion from the world, Jewish dominance emerged. The Jews took extraordinary measures to ensure that the persecution they had suffered in the Middle Ages and from Adolf Hitler's Nazism in the 20th century would never happen again. They wanted to be safe by creating a framework of Holocaust and anti-Semitism.

After 1950, having secured their safety globally, Jews exaggerated their power day by day. With the monopoly they created in the finance, cinema and media industries, they started to control world politics, not only the financial environment.

For 50 years, Jews have been selling oppression in the world, saying that they are oppressed and despised, that they were subjected to the persecution of Christians in the Middle Ages and Hitler in our time.

Today, such a scene has emerged in Gaza that the Jews in Israel have started to precisely apply what they learned from the Christians in the Middle Ages and Hitler Nazis in the recent era. The Israeli Jews and Zionists have collectively started to implement the customs and practices of the most oppressive rulers of this world, like the stories of Nimrod, Pharaoh and all the well-known oppressors in the world that we have learned from the Holy Quran.

Tragedy unfolding

Imagine a genocide: 2 million people living on a piece of land surrounded by walls. And every day bombs rain death on people. Hospitals are bombed. People waiting in aid lines for a slice of bread or a spoonful of water are bombed by airplanes.

When we look at what is happening in Gaza, it is no different from a serial killer selectively killing his victims.

Even though the Western Evangelicals and Israeli Zionists have a goal of "forcing God into the apocalypse," God has never in history gone after these perverted people. If God had been "forced into the apocalypse," the apocalypse would have happened when Hitler was burning dozens of Jews in ovens. We are now dealing with a religious ideology that is perverted in one way. It is such a perversion that it is not limited to a group of people killing a group of Muslims in Israel.

Thirty thousand people have been massacred and doctors, engineers, administrators, politicians and artists of a nation are being selectively killed one by one. Nearly 160 journalists have been killed by choice. Furthermore, people in politics in the U.S., France, Germany and many other Western countries cannot speak out.

There are demonstrations in the big cities all around the world. The Zionists are being protested against, but neither the U.S. nor the vampires in Israel are hearing it.

I wonder what the Jews of the world, who have been telling people about how they were subjected to Hitler's persecution since the 1940s until today, will tell people from now on? Will they boast: "We are a nation more ruthless than the Hitlers, more merciless than Pharaoh, crueler than Nimrod"?

The Turkish wise folk bard Yunus Emre said: "The one who is favored by cruelty will be ruined in the hereafter." As U.S. President Joe Biden is approaching the elections, he has begun to talk about peace, fearing otherwise will harm his political future.

Once more, we find ourselves waiting to see if the U.S. will move toward peace or persist in acting hypocritically.

Aaron Bushnell, a member of the U.S. military, protested the genocide by setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy. Instead of pouring water or holding a hose, the guards guarding the Israeli Consulate pointed their guns at him.

Here is the story that rocked the U.S. media today: "The army officer is said to have committed suicide because he found out of U.S. involvement during the war and its support for the genocide."

We will probably see many more incidents like this. But still, we do not lose hope for peace for humanity, for the children, the oppressed people and the women in Gaza.