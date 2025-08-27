Israel used to control the world’s most effective media outlets and academia. It’s a biased and unilateral narrative that has shaped global public opinion for decades. None dared to challenge the Israeli narrative. Since its beginning in 1948, almost all major and advanced Western countries have provided Israel with unconditional and unlimited access. It unilaterally attacked and invaded the neighboring Arab states, while the world largely remained silent.

Israel gradually exterminated the Palestinians, but the world remained largely indifferent to Israel’s atrocities. Israel blockaded the Gaza Strip and turned it into an open-air prison, but the world remained silent. Israeli occupiers forced Palestinians to flee their homes and lands, while the world public opinion interpreted all these illegal and inhumane actions as part of Israel’s right to take action against potential threats.

Israel attempted to eradicate the Palestinians and the Palestinian cause from the Arab world. In the post-Arab insurgency period, many Arab states sold out the Palestinians at the negotiation table. These Arab states sold out the Palestinian cause and, in return, secured their regimes for a time.

However, after Oct. 7, Israel intensified its oppression in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip. Israel has been committing war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide. The pro-Israeli Western media calls genocide a military operation, ethnic cleansing a relocation plan, occupation a settlement project and starvation a hunger crisis. Thus, most Western governments and media outlets become accomplices of Israel.

After persistent Israeli attacks and genocide, which take place before the eyes of the whole world, the world's public opinion has been divided into two. Millions of people, including Western people, began to question the role of their respective governments in Israel’s war crimes. Western peoples revealed that their governments are heavily dependent on the Zionist lobby. Then, they began to question the role of the global Zionist lobby in their domestic politics. Neither major European powers nor the U.S. can ask about Israel’s atrocities and its crimes in Palestine.

With no state able to prevent the heavy and continuous Israeli attacks and international organizations, including the United Nations, incapable of intervening, the people stepped in. Eventually, a global spirit of intifada developed. As Israel’s genocide continues, anti-Israel sentiment and hatred toward the genociders increase day by day. Sooner or later, humanity will unite against the inhumane policies of an illegitimate political entity. The conscience of society will no longer be able to bear it.

There is no word left to speak out about the Israeli crimes. No Western leader can easily answer the questions about the Israeli genocide in Gaza. However, they are so dependent on the Israeli lobby that they cannot hear the voice of world public opinion and the cries of the Palestinians.

On Aug. 25, Israel bombed Nasser Medical Complex, the largest health facility in southern Gaza, and killed more than 20 people. Israel bombed and killed civil defense teams as they tried to retrieve the body of a journalist killed in the airstrike. Israel killed five journalists who wanted to document the Israeli crimes. TV channels were airing the rescue attempt while Israel dropped the bomb. Israeli forces deliberately targeted the hospital, the journalists and the civil defense workers. This was another war crime in full view of the media and in the eyes of the entire world.

Today, as a result of these massacres, people from Japan to Latin America, from Western countries to Southeast Asia and to Africa take to the streets in support of the oppressed Palestinians, condemn Israeli atrocities and protest Israeli citizens. Soon, Israelis will not feel safe anywhere in the world. The people will increasingly react to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the support of the Israeli people for the genocide in Gaza.

Israel successfully united the world's peoples against its unjust and inhumane policies toward the defenseless, innocent peoples. It is impossible to conceal Israel’s crimes and the complicity of Western countries in these crimes. Soon, Israel and its supporters will have no choice but to surrender to the conscience of humanity. The people of pro-Israeli governments will bring their respective governments to their knees.

If the world public opinion, the united front of humanity, fails to prevent the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Israel’s unilateral, illegitimate and unlawful policies resulting in ethnic cleansing, mass killing and genocide will plunge the world into a global war that will lead to widespread chaos and mutual destruction. The world is seeking sane and conscientious leaders to guide global powers.