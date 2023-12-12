Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, has managed to become one of the unforgettable faces of the heinous genocide in Gaza that will be remembered with disdain for years to come.

I attentively listened to the news conference Miller held at the Department of State, where the backdrop featured the American flag, soaked in blood with the billions of dollars and millions of tons of weapons sent unconditionally to Israel.

During the conference, he was asked about the distressing fate of four infants who were forcibly separated from their families and doctors by the Israeli military. These innocent lives were left to perish in intensive care units, succumbing to thirst and lack of oxygen. Their lifeless bodies were only discovered after they had decomposed.

Miller asserted his awareness of the situation, acknowledging its tragic nature yet maintaining an inability to determine if it constitutes a war crime. Adding to this, he placed blame on Hamas rather than Israel for the deaths of infants in intensive care units, suggesting that Hamas was responsible for leaving them defenseless by abandoning the practice of seeking refuge in hospitals. Put differently, Hamas is attributed with the responsibility for leaving the vulnerable infants in intensive care to perish alone, rather than placing the blame on Israel for coercively rendering them defenseless.

Taking it a step further, Miller claimed that Hamas was unwilling to release the remaining female hostages due to their reluctance to speak about “what happened to them” during captivity. Implied in Miller’s statement was an accusation of sexual assault by Hamas against the female hostages, escalating the situation to the point where the Israeli military had to intervene.

IDF denied ‘irresponsible’ U.S. claim

The headline from the daily Times of Israel read: “IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) appears to push back on ‘irresponsible’ U.S. claim Hamas refusing to release raped hostages.”

Denouncing statements like Miller’s when referring to discussions around this issue, the IDF said in a rare statement, “The conversation around the issue is irresponsible, inaccurate and should be avoided.”

Imagine a spokesperson who even the world’s most discredited army advises not to tell them more lies – even accusing him of being irresponsible. Recall the incident where U.S. President Joe Biden claimed to have seen photos of 40 beheaded babies, only for the White House to deny it an hour later. Instances of a similar nature are abundant, with officials from the White House, the Department of State and other U.S. government authorities engaging in a contest of deception against Israel. They have positioned themselves as a “human shield” to safeguard their falsehoods.

However, the day arrived when even Israel said, “Not to that extent.” This is because those female hostages will eventually come forward and reveal the truth, just as the recently released ones did today. Israel will find it even more challenging to explain why it did not prioritize rescuing the hostages while its women were being assaulted. Israel’s objection does not stem from a reflex to stand for the truth; it is entirely about being able to control societal psychology.

The true face of the U.S. is embodied by deceitful figures like Miller and a bureaucratic cohort attempting to rationalize genocide. These morally questionable individuals, who provide legitimacy to nuclear power by sending weapons and financial aid to Israel to annihilate a populace under the onslaught of bombs, bear responsibility for these actions. Their choice of attire, opting for ties instead of uniforms, does not absolve them of complicity in genocide.