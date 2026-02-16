U.S. President Donald Trump’s populist, antitrust movement is dead. There seems to be no way to "Make America Great Again." Quite the contrary, as American economist Paul Krugman warns, Trump is on his way to making America stagnate again. His deportations are preventing job creation, and the decline in the health and human services will increase deaths of native-born Americans. Seventy-nine-year-old Trump’s own bizarre slurring is an example of the aging of America.

Yet, Trump has an authoritarian agenda mostly based on his presumption that he can skillfully oscillate between his peace-aimed deal gumption and what he once criticized as the “Age of Terror” caused by the American globalists, which, while he speaks softly, he carries as a big stick. He is meeting the genocide perpetrator, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, every two months and bombing Iran because he had to appease Zionism, just in case his cunning in deal-making would not work against the Iranian mullahs. We remember Trump’s first big speech, which he delivered overseas during his second term in Riyadh, when he sounded ready to make a clean break with U.S. hawks: “The so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built, and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.”

Trump even removed Mike Waltz, his first national security advisor, seeing him not fully supporting his talk-not-war program with Iran and other regional issues in the Middle East. But he shamelessly recognized Jerusalem as the capital as the “undivided capital” of Israel, not even remembering that he had recognized Jerusalem as the capital of a future State of Palestine! Such blunders are not even faults in Trump’s book.

So, he sent his vice president, JD Vance, to the Munich Security Conference (MSC) last year, who stunned the U.S. allies by telling them that suppression of free speech by the European nations was a bigger security risk than Russian military aggression. And by the way, they have been reminded that they still should increase their military budget to defend themselves against Russian military aggression, which is still a big security risk to them.

If Munich 2025 was preparation for separation, Munich 2026 seems to be a preparation for divorce. However, in Western legal systems, there is a “Three C Element” that is crucially observed in divorce cases: communication, compromise and custody. Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, without naming names, called international attention to these three factors, so that the soon-to-be-former allies, the EU and the U.S., will continue to have a healthy post-divorce relationship because common estates as well as children are involved.

“In the era of great power rivalry, even the U.S. will not be powerful enough to go it alone,” Merz said in German, and then switching to English so that the U.S. delegation could understand better: “For generations, the trust among allies, partners, and friends made NATO the strongest alliance of all times.” In short, the European asked (even begged) U.S. Secretary of Defense Mario Rubio to repair and revive the trans-Atlantic marriage.

After seeing him at the same table in the MSC with the wanted terrorist Mazlum Abdi (aka, Mazlum Kobani, Ferhat Abdi Şahin and Şahin Cilo), the leader of the PKK's Syrian extension YPG, Rubio’s opinions on any matter don’t matter anymore for me. But apparently, some people still wait anxiously to hear what Trump’s “Little Marko” will say. Like former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who, as the current secretary-general of NATO, thinks the U.S. should be more anchored than ever in Europe, and Trump should be free to take any geographical area insofar as it is related to the Western defense against Russia.

Also, the BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner felt “quite a sigh of relief here in the main hall at the MSC” when they heard that the U.S. still wants to be an ally of Europe.

But not European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She still thinks the U.S. is challenging “the European way of life” in new ways, nevermind the nearly four years of “reckless aggression” by Russia against Ukraine and a “very distinct threat” from outside sources trying to weaken the union from within.

Don’t pay attention to how the outside sources’ threat is weakening the EU from within, but she thinks “Europe has no other choice but to become independent.” Independent of what, curious minds would like to know. They will have to wait and see because von der Leyen wouldn’t say. The point, though, is that there are clearly still many differences between Europe and the U.S., and Rubio couldn’t heal the wounds Vance opened last year at MSC.

How could he, as the U.S. 2025 National Security Strategy paper clearly showed that the U.S. (at least the Trump administration) is on the way to leave its post-Cold War policy and reject global hegemony for America? Besides, as Vance said last year, Trump believes that after “Europe’s civilizational erasure,” there is nothing left in Europe to be defended. Therefore, Rubio said, Trump’s government is going to fix alone the mistakes made by world leaders (meaning Europeans) in the past. He defines the subject of their repairment as the “civilization that was forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices our forefathers made together.”

In short, it is decision time for NATO: It can either take the path to make itself capable of defending against Russia, or “Trans-Atlantic infighting over national interests and responsibilities.” You can delete the clause I have here starting with “trans-Atlantic” and put the word “else” there, as in “or else.”

You continue to oppose dialogue with Russia, because you are suffering from “political myopia,” as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, or else.

Trump has reversed Obama-era greenhouse gas endangerment findings and started belching out coal smoke into the faces of your kids, and Europeans docilly accept it, or else! (Hey! America’s EPA found out that climate pollution is not harmful, after all.)

Trump’s personal net worth has skyrocketed during his second term. So, you accept the crypto-money regulations he made in the U.S. and apply them in Europe, or else.

If I were in his shoes, I would rename the nonsensical names around Greenland, such as Davis Strait, Labrador Sea, Baffin Bay, etc., first. As what? As Trump Strait, Trump Sea, Trump Bay. What else?