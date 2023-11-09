Amichay Eliyahu, member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party and Israeli Heritage Minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, is an incorrigible fan of violence. We remember him with his remarks on a video sharing the attacks on Gaza City: “The north of Gaza is more beautiful than ever. Blow up everything; it’s so nice.”

According to local sources, this fascist’s last statement is a serious confession, saying that he is enjoying “the hell in Gaza,” where more than 10,000 civilians, including 4,000 children, have been killed in Israel’s relentless attacks. Speaking in a radio interview on Israel’s Kol Barama, Eliyahu said that “one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip.”

He added he was not fully satisfied with the military operation.

Naturally, these remarks set everyone in an uproar. After the backlash, the Israeli minister said in a social media post: “It is clear to anyone who is sensible that the nuclear remark was metaphorical.” However, the brick he dropped was not small. Eliyahu was later suspended from government meetings “until further notice.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office issued a statement describing Eliyahu’s statements as “disconnected from reality.”

“Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory,” Netanyahu’s office said.

‘Objectionable statement’

Currently, the situation is alarming. “Frankly, this was an objectionable statement,” a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters.

So, in what way might this statement be “objectionable”? Because we know that the U.S. has not seen any serious harm in Israel’s open violation of human rights in Gaza.

Let’s hear the answer from Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova: she said these words have “raised a huge number of questions” about Tel Aviv’s long-cryptic stance on its alleged possession of such arms.

“Question number one is, are we hearing an official statement that Israel has nuclear weapons?” Zakharova asked in a live TV interview after Eliyahu’s comments.

Yes, Israel has never publicly confirmed the widespread claims that it has nuclear weapons. However, independent international experts say that Israel has nearly 100 nuclear warheads.

“Where are the international organizations? Where is the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)? Where are the inspectors?” she added.

Israel’s opposition to nuke-free zone

Zakharova also thinks that Minister Eliyahu’s statement sheds light on the real reasons Israel opposes the creation of a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East. Drawing attention to the U.S. nuclear weapons and nuclear programs in Israel, the spokesperson asked: “If this program exists and existed, where were the tests carried out, at what test sites? Apparently not in the region, then where? And isn’t the U.S. behind all this?”

Okay, we are aware of what Iran is. We know Tehran’s expansionism policy in the Middle East, that it goes to the field wherever there is a conflict in the region and fuels the fire. Like many nations...

Nevertheless, despite Iran’s “means,” we have not yet witnessed Israel committing a crime on the scale of genocide as it did in Palestine.

Skip the Hollywood “tables.” Let’s talk with the concrete data before our eyes. Just like the demonized North Korea, Tehran is much more sensitive to international law compared to Tel Aviv, which has so far killed 4,000 children and hit the United Nations buildings, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches.

I do not even compare Iran with the U.S., which is the only country that has ever used nuclear weapons, which the world is on edge to prevent anyone from using.

Yes, Zakharova is completely right in her reaction. Where are the international institutions? Where is the IAEA? Where are the auditors?

Is our civilization incapable of stopping this dangerous spoiledness that does not recognize any international control mechanism, from the U.N. to the International Criminal Court (ICC)?