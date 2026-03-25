Türkiye was among the countries that foresaw the risk of regional and global fragilities, crises and conflicts deepening and becoming protracted. It was aware that wars and crises were not being resolved, but rather managed by major powers. It observed closely that the use of brute force and sanctions had become normalized as methods of punishment.

Having continuously faced interventionist policies directed at it since 2012, Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, followed more carefully the direction in which both global politics and international relations were evolving. It analyzed well the medium- and long-term objectives of developments such as the Arab Spring, the Color Revolutions and direct military interventions in neighboring countries, as well as the plans of the powers behind them.

In a sense, it experienced in the geographies of its immediate surroundings how these crises, conflicts and wars were evolving into a systemic crisis. Consequently, by paying real costs on the ground, it developed over the years a strong ability to read realities.

In recent years, particularly regarding the Middle East, Türkiye anticipated that Israel's goal of regional expansion was not based on any particular government or leader, but constituted a state policy. It stated openly that Israel would seek to draw Iran into conflict to further destabilize the region, and that it was waiting for the right opportunity. It issued its warnings to Iran on the importance of engaging in international diplomacy. In this regard, it adopted a friendly approach toward Iran to encourage diplomatic engagement.

Likewise, because Türkiye under Erdoğan's leadership anticipated that regional and global crises would continue to grow, it developed its state capacity. It prioritized the defense industry. A new initiative was launched aimed at increasing societal resilience, reducing vulnerabilities and consolidating the domestic front under the goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye and region. Society was informed about what was happening in our neighboring geography.

Türkiye broke the bloc formations that had emerged against it in the region and normalized relations. Memoranda of understanding were signed to strengthen economic and trade relations. Multi-layered diplomatic channels grounded in trust were established for use in times of crisis.

Ultimately, when the U.S. was pushed into war through Israel's provocation, pressure and entrapment, Türkiye already possessed a capacity for preparedness. Let me underscore this once more: Even if the ongoing war is halted through an agreement, Israel favors the continuation of a chronic cycle of war. By destabilizing the Middle East and driving it into chaos, it will continue its attacks in pursuit of theological objectives. Therefore, the regional and global system will first have to confront the Israel problem.

Following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, Türkiye first strove to prevent the conflict from spreading and conducted active diplomacy. It foresaw that Iran's expansion of the war toward the Gulf countries would serve Israel's plan for a broader regional war. For this reason, it stated openly from the very outset that Iran was making a mistake in this regard. By also participating in meetings organized by Gulf countries, it sought to prevent the war from further targeting them. In fact, by drawing Gulf countries into the conflict, Iran also fell into Israel's regional war trap.

Second, Türkiye kept diplomatic channels open to remain outside the war. It acted with great caution against provocations. On the matter of missiles fired from Iran toward Türkiye, it acted prudently and strategically, while reserving its rights. For now, Türkiye is working toward a solution without becoming a party to the war.

Third, Türkiye is striving to be prepared for the risks and contingencies of Iran being dragged into chaos and the war becoming prolonged. Türkiye will be directly affected across numerous areas, including the economy, migration, energy, border security, the Eastern Mediterranean and the goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye.

The global and regional costs of the war are steadily increasing. The economic model that the Gulf has built over decades has suffered serious damage. At the same time, the security architecture that Gulf countries have maintained with the U.S. over many years has eroded.

It is not difficult to anticipate that Türkiye is also preparing for post-war realities. Just as it is making great efforts to minimize risks, it will also move to capitalize on the new opportunities that emerge.

In this context, it will deploy its capacity across different areas such as the establishment of a new security architecture in the Middle East, reconstruction, transportation, trade and security. As a new balancing actor, it will take a leading role in establishing security and stability. Türkiye remains outside the hot war. The policy pursued by Erdoğan and his team in response to developments is not emotional. It rests on a strategic perspective.