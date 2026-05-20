Last month, Palantir CEO Alex Karp and head of corporate affairs Nicholas Zamiska published the much-debated 22-item manifesto titled "The Technological Republic." The undercurrent of cultural hierarchy and the imposition of Western supremacy within Karp and Zamiska’s manifesto stand as blatant evidence of a desire among tech-hegemons to crown themselves the masters of the world.

Palantir has ventured where no other war-machine manufacturer dared. It explicitly decreed that the West is superior to most other cultures, thereby legitimizing the subjugation of those deemed inferior. Furthermore, it asserted that the new era of nuclear deterrence rests upon AI-powered weaponry. Their proposal to rearm Japan and Germany exposes a deeply political alignment that transcends mere corporate profiteering.

When examining the bloody realities of this ideological posture on the ground, we must confront Palantir’s active role in the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza through its AI-driven surveillance and data analytics software. By branding peace activists protesting civilian massacres and human rights violations as "useful idiots," Karp and Zamiska reveal themselves to be little more than functional sociopaths walking among us, who reduce human life to disposable data points.

Silicon Valley has spiraled into a dystopian universe alienated from humanity. This shift reconfirms that technology is being engineered not to sustain human life, but to serve as an instrument of destruction for hegemonic powers.

Though the world may not fully grasp it yet, this arrogant mindset, which positions itself above global justice, justifies civilian casualties and dismisses certain societies as "dysfunctional," signals one of the most perilous fault lines of the modern era.

When technology is severed from ethics and warfare is stripped of conscience, nothing remains but a cold, ruthless techno-fascism. One of the most definitive and meaningful pushbacks against this dangerous trajectory came from Selçuk Bayraktar, chairperson of the board at Baykar. Bayraktar deconstructed this dehumanizing philosophy with the following words: “When we examine this text, written in the style of a manifesto, we face a dark mindset that views war, peace, and human life merely as optimization problems and algorithmic outputs that completely evicts conscience, morality and the human spirit from the equation. In the face of this arrogant and dark manifesto, we must assert our own road map, centered on justice, compassion, ethics and human dignity.”

Artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies are fast becoming feudal tools of exploitation, enabling a handful of technocrats to reshape the world. The stance taken by Bayraktar, representing another defense powerhouse, in his counter-arguments against Karp and Zamiska is just as vital and valuable as his unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

If AI algorithms are optimized solely to maximize targeting accuracy in lands where children are dying, then what we truly need is a sovereign and national tech-ethics that anchors itself in human dignity, justice and compassion. If we fail to rescue the future from the cold calculations of algorithms and hand it over to the guidance of conscience, we will collectively forfeit the very condition of remaining human.