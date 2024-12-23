We move from the center of Damascus to its northeastern periphery. We take long and winding roads to the town of Maaloula. This is a place where the Aramaic language, which was spoken during the time of Jesus, is still alive and the inhabitants are all Christians.

The place we will visit is the Convent of Saint Thecla of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch, carved into the rocks. When we first arrive in the town, we are greeted with curious but warm greetings from the locals. As we enter the monastery, we meet nuns dressed in black. First they show us around the monastery and then we start our conversation.

According to their spokesperson, Sister Maryam, just a few days after the liberation of Damascus, a group of revolutionaries came to the town and gathered in a meeting with both religious representatives and representatives of the people. The revolutionaries promised the townspeople that their rights to life, property and faith would be protected.

It is important to remember that when we say revolutionaries, we are talking about people with whom they have lived together for centuries. I asked anyway: “And do you feel safe?” Sister Mary answered without hesitation, “Yes, nothing bad has happened and they reassured me from the very first day.”

Around the time I left Thecla, a much more important meeting was taking place in Latakia. Hassan Soufan (Abu al-Bara), one of the victims of Sednaya, the former head of Ahrar al-Sham and the new governor of Latakia, had organized a special meeting with the leaders of the Christian community in his city.

Yesterday, there were images of Christmas celebrations from both Latakia and Homs.

Ahmed al-Shara once said, “Look at our actions, not our words.” It is possible to witness that they have been sensitive to minority rights so far, for those who want to see it.