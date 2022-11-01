At the beginning of the 21st century, it was seen as the century in which many problems would be solved, sustainable development goals would be achieved and an "Age of Reason" would be ushered in, bringing with it breakthroughs that would make hunger and poverty a thing of the past in all parts of the world.

What has happened in the past 22 years, the imbalances between the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere, injustices and even worse, selfishness, mistakes and evils committed by leading countries have imprisoned humanity in an "Age of Uncertainty." It is a pity that global power centers are still concerned with which country is siding in the "darkness" instead of focusing on solutions to dispel the darkness in question.

In the midst of all this difficult and relentless struggle, a leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is beginning a great revolution that will bring democracy, peace and prosperity to all parts of the world. With the "Century of Türkiye," Erdoğan has focused on a deep-rooted, comprehensive vision that will carry Eurasia to lasting stability and a bright future, and a mission where the steps to be taken are defined in detail. Because, while the global economic-political order is being restructured in the Age of Uncertainty that we have been through, the 30 leading countries, which have the weight to shape this new order, Türkiye among them, need to build up a "high quality" fortified political and economic capacity in order to maintain their claim.

The century of power

Hence, President Erdoğan underlines that the Century of Türkiye will be the century of power. The continuation of our country's rise as a political and economic power at the global level with harmonious management and infrastructure to be developed further is critical for our sustainable contribution to the capacity of the global economic-political structure to produce more concrete solutions on behalf of humanity. For this reason, we will turn the Century of Türkiye into a century of sustainable development in every corner and point of our country. While strengthening the ecosystem that embraces life with all its elements, we will work with all our might for the same moves all over the world. For this purpose, the Century of Türkiye will be transformed into the "century of science," in addition to the "century of digital" and the "century of production."

The right production areas will be designed that will reach all markets of global trade and increase employment for our working population, which is expected to reach 62 million in 2060, with high added value in all sectors such as air and space technologies, energy technologies, defense technologies, information technologies as advanced technology and strategic sectors. And with all this, Türkiye will become one of the world's leading global industrial and trade centers.

The century of peace

This target will be achieved with a century of young people who have been brought up with the basic values of Türkiye and know what they want, are equipped and have a broad horizon. As a playmaker country that changed the fate of Eurasia with the Century of Türkiye, the "century of peace," the "century of ancient values," the "century of individual and social rights," the "century of compassion" will be made permanent with a humanitarian and conscientious stance.

The Century of Türkiye will also be the century of independence and future. Together, we will witness the country's pursuit of even more ambitious mega-projects, new works, new programs and new services in order to make the independence and future of its people permanent. And in order to convey the meaning, importance and indispensability of the Century of Türkiye to the whole world in the best possible way, an effective "communication century" will be built that will inform the citizens and the world accurately and on time with reliable sources and eliminate all disinformation. With this success, the Century of Türkiye will turn into the century of "confidence and stability" for humanity.